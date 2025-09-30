CBS Sideline Reporter Melanie Collins Reminds Us She's Also A Force On IG, Bengals Are Done & ESPN On Crack?

Remember that conversation that was started a couple of weeks ago where a reader asks how I/you watch the NFL after your team is dead in the water?

Remember how I lived a life when Bengals seasons were over before October? That's the reality I'm living this morning.

Time of death: 2nd quarter on Monday, September 29

Now, some of you might argue that the Bengals were dead the minute Joe Burrow's toe got rammed into the turf.

That's hard to argue against, but the team was still 2-0. They weren't technically dead, but there were signs of end of life.

Last night, in the second quarter when the right tackle, Mims, couldn't get his big ass lined up right and cost the team a big play, it was over.

I told Screencaps Jr., before he went to bed that this team would get beat by at least two touchdowns, likely more.

To save my sanity, I turned off the game at halftime. I've seen enough.

— John from SD writes:

Sorry to see your Bungles look so bad, just like the Browns. Give the AFC North title to the Steelers.



Another MNF doubleheader, please give it up, one MNF game per week.



Let’s hope the Indians and Reds can advance in the playoffs.

Kinsey:

Here's the bad news for the rest of the league. The Bengals have three more primetime games to go including Thanksgiving night against the Ravens. Baltimore might score 60 on this team.

Let's hope NBC can flex Zac out of Dec. 21.

The Bengals face the Dolphins on NBC. Please, for the love of God, get both of these teams out of that spot.

— Harvey D. tells me:

I realize Joe Shiesty? Cool? B? is not on the field. What do they need to stop the guys that dont have the ball from getting to the guys that do? O Line? Idk. NEITHER DO PUMPKIN AND THE REST!!!! Al Golden? Go get a namesake shower!!!! Jamar is letting his diva slip a bit. The prognostications from the Toussaint are coming to fruition.

Marion Local could give them a run.

Kinsey:

Let's cut to the chase: It's going to take a new coach.

It's time. Joe Burrow turns 29 in December. Zac's had his chance.

What now? I'm all-in on Cam Skattebo

Do you think Skattebo has the word "quit" in his vocabulary? Absolutely not.

Now, the Giants might not win many games, but at least this dude is going to keep things interesting. He's going to run over guys and ask to do it over and over again.

Can he stick in the NFL for 11 years like Mike Alstott? I have my doubts, but I have the NFL Ticket and time on my hands this winter to find out.

"Nobody respects the fact that I'm the best running back in the country. I'm going to stand on that… Whatever NFL team takes me is going to get a gem," Skattebo said after the 2024 Big 12 Championship game.

So far, so good.

What's the first thing you think about when NFL guys are wearing the guardian cap?

— Steve says what we're all thinking, I hope:

As I'm watching my Cowboys win this game against the Packers I realize how difficult it is for me to ignore those silly looking Gardian Caps. No matter how hard I try to take them seriously, all I see when a player wearing one pops up on the screen is Rick Moranis in Spaceballs.

MLB playoffs

— Dusty T. emails:

Just wanted to say congrats to you for the Reds clinching, and as a D-Backs fan that despises the Dodgers, I'm really pulling for the Reds!

I'm kinda bummed, however, that no one is talking about what the D-Backs did after trading away half the team at the trade deadline. We all thought they were left for dead, but they caught fire and were within one victory of taking the last wildcard spot with five or so games to go, about a week ago. Of course, they choked against the wretched Dodgers, but it at least gave us AZ fans something to root for, as it appears the Cardinals will be the Cardinals again this season.

— Harold G. might be making his debut with this email. It's always nice to hear from new voices:

Your story in Monday’s column about your wife’s name for Reds’ pitcher Graham Ashcraft (i.e., "Asscrack") reminded me of a similar situation from the early 1990s. While I was watching a broadcast of a game featuring the Padres—most likely versus the Braves—the announcer mentioned Craig Lefferts as the Padres’ pitcher.

What had my wife heard?

"Trained Leopards" is pitching. I laughed and repeated the pitcher’s proper name. Ever since, in our household, whenever one of us mishears anyone’s name, the instant response is "Trained Leopards!"

— David P. in New Braunfels, TX says:

Congratulations to your Reds and their fans! Hope my TCU Horned Frog, Nick Lodolo, is going to be ok and the Reds can take the bums to game three.



Mariners going on an incredible run combined with a massive collapse by the Astros dampened my post season hopes. Think I’ll adopt the Reds now. May lay a 20 at 2000to one.



Yes, Scottie was ass in foursomes and fourball but he didn’t have much help and I read a couple of places that the opponents in the four matches were a combined 32 under. If true (too lazy to confirm) that’s tough to deal with. He was solid vs Rory. What a Sunday! Wasn’t going to bother, but ended up ignoring NFL.



End the envelope rule. Victor is soft (edited). Who the hell is Bad Bunny?

Mailbag: James Franklin?

— Jase asks:

When is enough going to be enough for James Franklin? This was the year Penn St. was supposed to seriously contend for a national championship.

It's pretty clear that will never happen as long as he's head coach.

Kinsey:

After watching Drew Allar play Ohio State the last couple of years — let's be honest, it feels like a decade — this guy is either getting bad coaching or he's not that good. The media gargles on Allar, but he hasn't delivered yet against top competition. Don't even get me started on Penn State's draw in the CFB playoff. Look at Allar's stats from the Big Ten Championship all the way to the CFB playoff semis. He never had a completion percentage over 60%. Two years ago, in three losses, he was awful. Is that Franklin's fault?

Enough will be enough when boosters decide they're done winning enough games to get to the CFB playoff, but not get over the hump.



Successful coaches are going to stick for years because they can get their schools to that CFB playoff money.

Franklin's not going anywhere.

Why are you getting Bad Bunny during the Super Bowl halftime?

Because the NFL wants foreigners to take notice of its product.

Notice how many times the word "global" is used by the NFL and media outlets covering the league.

Here's the problem: Does the NFL have enough offensive linemen to take this game globally? Imagine expanding beyond 32 teams.

But, the NFL wants more TV markets. Bad Bunny is the marketing tool.

You're getting Bad Bunny. That's how this works.

The original Burger King

— Bruce in Decatur, IL checks in:

Glad to see the X post on THE Burger King in Mattoon, IL. Excellent smash burgers- much tastier than that pseudo-flame grilled stuff from Florida. Local legend also holds that the folks from Florida were also allowed to keep their name after the agreement! 😆

Worth a stop if in the area.

The Ts are on the road again and visiting national parks, but they better hurry before the government shuts down

— Mike T. sent over a link to their latest adventures:

https://traftonsolympicadventure.wordpress.com/2025/09/29/9-28-25-moab-utah-day-1-arches-national-park/

Delicate Arch is still standing.

####################

And that is it for this Tuesday. Let the emails fly today. Typically, on Monday, you guys are pretty quiet because you're actually working. Then, on Tuesday, you'll flood the inbox.

I'm ready.

Let's go get after it.

