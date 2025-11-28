CBS Sideline Reporter Melanie Collins Wraps Her Hands Around A Shotgun & Leaves Men Speechless

How'd she do at the range? You guys make the call

The Melanie Collins resume just keeps growing.

The college bikini model turned CBS NFL sideline reporter has been a favorite of the OutKick Culture Department for years, but over the last year or so, Collins has been an absolute breakout star.

That trend continued Thursday when the TV vet found herself on a piece of God's country with a shotgun in her hands and targets to blast. After 18 years in this business, I can definitively state that it is super rare to see sideline reporters — male or female — to be anywhere near guns, especially on Thanksgiving.

Collins, who is running hot with her content game right now, not only got her hands on a shotgun, but then she performed for red-blooded American men who are absolutely desperate for this content.

One minute she's interviewing Drake Maye on what it's like to be on top of the AFC, the next minute she's pumping lead downrange. I get that Tracy Wolfson, 50, is firmly in the No. 1 sideline reporter slot for CBS, but with new ownership in place for the company and Collins shooting guns, it's probably time for management to consider Collins for higher-profile assignments.

I don't know what CBS/Paramount has planned for its UFC fights, but if I was in charge, Collins would be right there in the octagon asking the tough questions.

Her street cred is through the roof right now, CBS. Don't say I didn't warn you.

This week, Collins is scheduled to be in Cleveland for the 49ers-Browns showdown in what could be a snow game. Buckle up.