CBS Sideline Reporter Amanda Balionis Has Gen X Dads Barking On Instagram, More Kiffin Memes & Dynamite!

Big Indianapolis news — It looks like I'll be at Kilroy's in downtown Indianapolis on Friday at 4:30 to hang with my buddy Dan Dakich and a potential special guest

The location is set. Now, who can be at Kilroy's on Friday to suck down beers, or ginger ales, have some fun, talk Screencaps, talk sports, and let loose a little bit? The Indianapolis crew has been waiting and waiting for a Screencaps meetup. Well, here we go.

I'm told by the OutKick video department that Dan's going to do a live show from Kilroy's starting at 4:30. The tentative plan is for me to sit in with Dan for like 10 minutes. I'll go HARD at Dan for 10 minutes, and then he'll kick me off the set.

Or something like that.

Get to Kilroy's. Set your schedule. My buddy Ballystar will be tagging along. Team OutKick will have a couple of other guys driving in from Nashville. Tell your wife you'll be home an hour later than normal. Hell, bring your wife, girlfriend, whatever. Let's have a big weekend in Indianapolis.

What about Saturday?

— Indy Daryl writes:

Got to thinking, if you want a "dive-ish" spot to meet up sometime this weekend, Manley’s Irish Mutt here on Indy’s East side is a great place. Surprisingly good food and a very chill atmosphere. Have a number of other places in mind if you need ideas.

Kinsey:

While I typically would say ‘yes’ to Indy Daryl's suggestions, Saturday is going to be a full gas, downtown Indy type of day with Louisville-IU tipping at 2. I'm not ruling out going to that one just to fully immerse myself in an Indy weekend.

I'm staying downtown. Parking Friday and not touching the car until Sunday morning.

Kilroy's. Dakich. Potential special guest. Hoosiers at Gainbridge, or whatever they used to call the fieldhouse. Hoosiers-Buckeyes for all the marbles Saturday night.

This is lining up to be an instant classic.

This is the (developing) mentality from certain Hoosiers fans I will be battling against Friday at Kilroy's

If this B1G Championship weekend is going to be fair and balanced, I can't let Dakich spew nonsense like this.

E-Bike Gangs Are Coming To A Town Near You — Soon

People laughed at me over the thought of e-bike gangs being a problem. The detractors are going to one day figure out that I have my finger on the pulse more than they think. People laughed at me when I said Wendy's would be out of business in 10 years because they won't stop hiring meth addicts.

Meanwhile, Wendy's stock is down 52% this year.

— Brent is a believer. He shot me this email:

Pending our relocation to the land of the free, I live in the People's Republic of Boulder. Of course, Boulder has spent millions and millions on bike paths because they think people will take 30% of their trips by bike (different rant, 4-6 inches of snow predicted tomorrow), and these things are terrors on the bike paths and sidewalks. The kids know how to take off the speed governors...

Total menace, maybe I will make that my plaintiff lawyer dream class action.

Ole Miss fans are still weighing in on Kiffin

— Bill C. emails:

As an Ole Miss grad and season ticket holder, I always knew Lane Kiffin was not a long term type of coach. If he had any success he would be off to the next bigger/better opportunity. I always thought it would be something like the Miami Dolphins where he could jump in a yacht parked in his backyard and be fishing in the Atlantic in 15 minutes or maybe a program like Texas. The way he has mishandled his departure makes the Afghanistan withdrawal look like Biden knew what he was doing.

All that being said, in this day and age, he is a gift to the social media universe. His immaturity and narcissism is what the internet lives for. Now that the #Lanestein files are being released, I found this one particularly amusing. You know it’s bad when the ladies of hot yoga are starting to dish on you.

#itjustmeansmore

— Montgomery Lee in Tennessee says:

Still licking my wounds from THE GAME as your Buckeyes walked the dog on Ol Blue. Oh well, getting ready for Michigan to play Florida in the Citrus Bowl. Yee Haw! Writing in hopes that Ole Miss pulls a 1989 Michigan basketball when Snake Oil Salesman Bill Frieder went to Arizona State just before the Tournament and got all butt hurt when Bo told him a "Michigan Man will coach Michigan". (Full disclosure: I hate the "Michigan Man" stuff). Anyway, gonna root hard for the Rebels and hope the Hoe ends up worse than that other fraud Brian Kelly.

The State of Retail Sales from our resident economist

— Screencaps economist Jared P. in Cedarville writes:

I don't like calling out readers but Chris B. is incorrect in his interpretation of retail sales. Adjusted for inflation, retail sales are up 1.2% year-over-year. Prices are higher (no they are not "up way more than 3.9%" since CPI tends to overstate inflation by 0.2 to 0.4 percentage points), but retailers are also selling more goods and services. Blessings.

Have you guys seen the buy now, pay later plan that hotels are now using?

If you think buying now, and paying $41 per month for a flight is nuts, don't forget that QVC has plans where you can buy food on buy now, pay later plans.

And then there was a new one I'd never seen — hotels. As I was booking a room for the Indy trip, I noticed some brands are offering buy now, pay later.

What could possibly go wrong with the economics of our times?

Jasmine Crockett and Michigan's own version of Crockett

— Al in Lansing knows his state elected a bozo:

Completely agree with your assessment of Crockett. She is a moron. That’s what makes her dangerous. Along those lines, I live in Michigan most of the year. "We" elected Elissa Slotkin to be a senator. She runs a close second to Crockett. We also have the disappearing act that was Gary Peters who is leaving when his term expires. Can hardly wait to see the next genius the Dems trot out to run for Senate.

Hooters in Switzerland

— Ken shows us some good international news:

I know they just tore down the Hooters in Augusta but came across this Hooters in Interlaken Switzerland last week while on vacation. The picture is not the best, but trust me it's there.

No we didn't go in and try the wings, but I wanted to.

Also, just wanted to remind everyone who says Lane Kiffin will only be at LSU for a few years. When Nick Saban went to Alabama everyone said he would only be there a few years, because he was always climbing. He left LSU for MIami, didn't like Miami and left for Bama. He stayed at Bama for 17 years and won a few championships. I am not saying Kiffin will stick around for 17 years, but let's give him a chance. He can't be worse than Brian Kelly.

Will Trump accounts lead to a baby-making revolution?

From the WSJ: "The money can’t generally be tapped until a child turns 18 at the earliest, so it won’t offer what parents say they need most: financial help while their children are young. Yet the policy’s supporters say the accounts are a step in the right direction, and could help shift thinking around family formation on the whole."

Also on Tuesday, the WSJ ran an opinion piece on the great baby shortage. An interesting stat I pulled from that post was that "7 in 10 Americans say raising children is financially unaffordable."

And then there's this thought from the same piece: "Historians have long believed that having more children was a sign of confidence in the future."

I'm left wondering when Americans lost confidence in the future, if that's truly what led to the Great American Baby Shortage.

Can you pinpoint an exact moment? Maybe there are multiple moments.

Was it Aug. 12, 2013?

Let's go have a great day in life. It's cold. The snow isn't going anywhere. It's going to snow again tonight, but that's life.

