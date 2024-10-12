CBS News Slammed For Idiotic Post About Donald Trump And Rich People

It's a Saturday, we're hours away from kicking off the greatest stretch of the college football season, and I've got a yard full of debris and fencing from dumb Milton that I need to tend to.

Looks like a 12-beer job to me, but we'll see.

Anyway, I say all that to say that I don't have time to get angry and talk politics today. A lot to do, not a lot of sun – especially this time of year.

That being said, the idiots over at CBS left me no choice today. None. Zero. Zilch. I tried to ignore it, but I simply couldn't.

When you A) have insufferable woke moderators, and B) pump out dumb tweets like this about Donald Trump and rich people, I simply can't stand idly by.

Big problem with this post, obviously

So, here's the thing – and many, mannnnnnnnnnnnnny, folks over on Twitter were quick to point this out …

Rich people don't really need to take out auto loans. Obviously, they sometimes do – mainly when the dealership gives you a better price if you finance the car – but by in large, wealthy folks ain't exactly calling up Wells Fargo and seeing if they qualify for a loan.

You think they need help paying for their 5th Range Rover? Come on.

Look, I don't want to get into the nuts and bolts of this proposal from Trump, and I definitely don't want to get into what CBS thinks of it. I'm simply here to point out the humor in some CBS intern thinking rich people need auto loans.

That's all. I'm sure there are pros and cons to this plan. I'm sure everyone at CBS will hate it. I'm sure everyone at OutKick will love it. Frankly, I don't care. I have football to watch, limbs to drag to my driveway, and Busch Light to drink.

I'm just here for the comments, which, of course, were fairly one-sided: