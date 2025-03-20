CBS Host Gayle King Says DEI Stands For 'Definitely Earned It' In Response to DoD

CBS host Gayle King fiercely defended diversity, equity, and inclusion on Thursday morning in response to what she called President Trump's "anti-DEI" mandate.

King referenced a report from the Washington Post that the U.S. Department of Defense was removing DEI content from its website, including mistakenly deleting an article about baseball player Jackie Robinson.

"It’s insulting to include that in DEI," King said on CBS Mornings. "DEI, to me, means ‘definitely earned it.’ You know, people don’t understand exactly, I think, what DEI is. It’s really heartbreaking to see what’s happening here."

Except, DEI is the opposite of "definitely earned it."

DEI is inherently designed to award candidates positions that they did not earn, or would not otherwise receive if it weren't for their race or gender. That's the entire point of DEI.

The concept gives institutions and employers an incentive not to hire the best candidate – as in the candidate who "earned" the position.

DEI can be described as excused discrimination. On the surface, DEI is an excuse to discriminate against supposed groups of privilege – like white men and sometimes Asians.

In return, DEI has undermined the success of minorities who rose to the ranks based on merit. Minority Americans don't need DEI to succeed. To think otherwise is insulting.

Too often, the chief beneficiaries of DEI are white liberal executives who tout at cocktail parties that they hire a higher number of black and female employees than their counterparts.

It's a ruse.

America is at its strongest when we see each other for who we are, for what we have accomplished, and for what we can accomplish. DEI has incentivized us to see each other for how we identify.

And Gayle King knows that. But she is pandering. She is gaslighting her audience by pretending DEI symbolizes those who definitely earned it.