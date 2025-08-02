Casino Horror Stories Go Viral, Answers Are Cautionary Tales

Some people can't control themselves in casinos.

Some people just aren't built to be in casinos.

As OutKick readers know, I'm a huge fan of Las Vegas, and that includes hitting up casinos throughout the city when I'm there.

Casino horror stories go viral.

To quote John Dutton, "All the angels are gone, son. There's only devils left."

That's the mentality I have when I walk into a casino ready to see if I leave a winner or spiritually and mentally broken. Yet, I know my limits. I know what I'm prepared to do.

Many people simply aren't ready, judging from a viral Reddit thread that's been blowing up this week. The stories might make you cringe.

Dive in and enjoy the viral posts:

Old woman came in pushing her even older mother in a wheelchair. The woman’s mother died at some point in the casino, she didn’t notice until they got to lunch and her mother couldn’t be "woken up" to respond to order anything. The craziest part though to me was, when our manager (I worked at the restaurant where they came for lunch) asked her if there was anything he could do for her while she waited for the EMTs she said "no that’s fine, I’ll just finish my lunch" and sat there across from her dead mother eating lunch.

A guest had a heart attack and dropped to the floor. The next guest stepped over him and stood basically straddling the guy's legs to take his spot at the dice table while the paramedics worked on the guy on the floor. The guy on the floor dies and the other guy loses all his money. Watched two other people die. Not so dramatically.

Old people soiling their pants and casino chairs because they didn't want to get up to go to the bathroom. Maintenance guy that had to clean the chairs.

Kids being left in the car while they are gambling.

We had a lady that was cashing out her husband’s 401k without his knowledge. He worked at Boeing and she gambled all day. She went through about 70k before I stopped keeping a running total. She would refuse to get up from the table if she thought she was on a winning streak so she would just piss herself. The dealers would complain, the managers would ignore it and just throw out the chairs when she would leave.

A regular, drops dead of a heart attack, and people are just stepping over him, and one lady, sits at his machine and starts playing his remaining credits. Nobody gave AF. Another regulars wife, would call in desperate, and crying, begging for us to cut him off, as they were losing their house and he had depleted the kids college savings as well.

I work at a pawn shop that is 6 miles from three casinos. We hear a ton of sob stories. Elderly man came in on the 3rd, he got his social security check on the first, blew it all at the casino. Now he had no money for the rest of the month. A man that lived in a town 60 miles away would stop in and pawn items. We asked why he is coming all the way to our shop, as it looks kind of suspicious. He worked third shift, he would go home load a few items in his trunk, then drive 60 miles down here to the casinos. If he lost he would pawn whatever he had brought so he had gas money to go home. Most often he would take the money right back to the casino. He spent 8 to 10 hours at the casino, drove home, slept a bit, went to work. I worked at a casino for awhile and it was interesting. There were the "creatures". A lot of people will not bother printing out tickets if it is a low amount, they just leave it on the machine. Creatures walk around the casino looking for these machines and print out the tickets. Amounts of 3 cents or 25 cents. When they have enough tickets they put them in a slot and get one or two pulls hoping to hit. Cops were called often because people would leave their kids in the car while they gambled. I got to see the book of bounced checks. Surprising how many "upstanding" prominent citizens were in the book.

Guy bet $100 on red and black at roulette, the ball landed on green

Truly the worst thing I’ve ever seen was a woman in an electric wheelchair using 3 machines simultaneously with a beer in one hand and a cigarette in the other. The worst thing about it was that she wasn’t having fun. She looked like she wasn’t even thinking. Just a zombie pushing buttons.

Men always pissing their pants at my poker table. And this one particular player must wear diapers because the whole room can tell when he sh*ts his pants too, which is more often than one would think. I wouldn’t say these are the worst things but they aren’t the greatest having to sit so close to these people.

Had a old lady and her 2 daughters eating at my bar. She goes face down in her mash potatoes . Emts called and got her going again, at that point they ask… "is she on oxygen?". The daughters, proudly spoke up, "yes, of course, its at the slot machine, holding our spot!!".

I worked surveillance for a year. FYI the 360° PTZ cameras can zoom in on patrons doing the nasty the parking lot. We can even tell you what the bits look like. I've seen it all; death, crappy human behaviors, drug use, fighting, sex, etc. The worst for me was watching a well dressed, 60yo woman stand up from her seat and pee all over herself then sit back down. She was right next to the bathroom & was so addicted to her game she couldn't be bothered. She was banned after trying to fight security. The husband was mad at security at first but then he looked down at her soaked white capri pants and started dragging her out while she was screaming. Before housekeeping could clean the seat another patron sat in it & didn't care. Another patron shook a turd out of their shorts and someone slipped on it and fell. Turd boy kept walking as other patron was on the ground.

A long time ago I was a server working the breakfast shift in a casino restaurant. I spotted an elderly man in a booth, quietly crying. Being quite young and inexperienced I got my manager to go talk to him. He had just retired after working his entire life as a union painter. He took his union retirement money as a lump sum, bought a round-trip bus ticket to our resort town, and lost every penny of his money. He had even cashed in his return bus ticket home and lost that money too. The casino fed him breakfast, bought him a one-way bus ticket home, and paid the cab fare to the bus station. It's been years and years and I still think about that man.

There was an old lady who would play $5 blackjack pretty much all night. Sometimes she would run out of money and use the atm but sometimes she would even hit her withdrawal limit. She would chill in the casino until midnight and then her atm limit would reset and she could keep gambling. She’d hit her limit again for the day and then finally head home around 4-6 am. She would then return around 11 am when the tables reopened but she would forget she had hit her withdrawal limit literally a few hours ago, so she would just vibe in the casino until the limit reset again at midnight and then start the whole cycle over. The benders would go for like 3-5 days and then I wouldn’t see her for about a half month or so until the next time.

I don't work at a casino, but I drive a bus and my route goes past 2 of them. One guy said after his mom died he got a big settlement and proceeded to lose $150k at a casino. Just imagine if his mom had known how he spent that money...

A man died of a heart attack during a poker game, they just set up little tents around the body and continued playing with a dead human laying on the floor not even 5 feet away.

Had an encounter with a deranged man displaying a freshly obtained gunshot wound. The man stated that he was a poet and admired LL Cool J. He also stated that his uncle was his father and he HAD TO GET THE MONEY to get a train ticket back to San Francisco.

A previous boss of mine worked at a casino in AC. He said he saw all kinds of terrible things but the worst was when they had to close the main lobby cause a guy jumped from the 4th floor after losing.

40 years ago my sister and I (early 20s and first time traveling in tour group) in Las Vegas for the first time. On our way down to breakfast an old lady offered to sell us her wedding ring.. told us she had no more $ lost it all in the casino and would we help her out.. we were terrified and turned her down. To this day always wondered if she was a con person or really in need

Dealt blackjack full time for around 9 months in a smaller town. Casinos are like 99% repeat business, so it is ALWAYS the same people. The lies they spin to each other…. How they all won yesterday or the day before. I personally took hundreds off you both, you’re just lying to each other.

An elderly woman refusing to leave her machine while we were being evacuated due to a gas leak

Well, I think that's enough horror stories to get you through the rest of the weekend. For the love of everything righteous in the world, do not spend time at casinos if you can't handle yourself.

Definitely don't use the bathroom on your seat and don't just keep playing if someone dies next to you. Do you really want that kind of negative energy around you?

I certainly don't. I've had some wild times in Las Vegas, but never anything even close to ominous and downright tragic stories above.

