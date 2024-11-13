Intense Trailer Drops For Jason Bateman's New Movie

A new trailer is out for Jason Bateman's new Netflix movie "Carry-On."

The plot of the upcoming film from the streaming giant is described as, "A mysterious traveler blackmails Ethan Kopek, a young TSA agent, to let a dangerous package slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight."

Does that get your blood pumping a little bit? It certainly should, and the newest preview for the film with Bateman and Taron Egerton will only send expectations soaring higher.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

How awesome does this movie look? A mysterious villain trying to convince a vanilla TSA agent to slip something through security sounds like a must-watch.

Add in the fact it's kind of a Christmas movie, and I think you'd be justified in watching it during the holiday season at your next family gathering.

After all, any movie that takes place on Christmas is by definition a Christmas movie.

Jason Bateman stars in the upcoming Netflix movie "Carry-On." (Credit: Netflix)

Plus, the movie has a great one-two punch with Bateman and Egerton. Both are legit stars and incredibly talented.

Teaming up for a movie of this nature is destined to be a good time. After all, Jason Bateman is the man who made "Ozark" one of the best TV series of the past 20 years.

Jason Bateman stars in the upcoming movie "Carry-On" on Netflix. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Netflix)

You can catch "Carry-On" starting December 13th on Netflix. It will definitely be on my list. Let me know what you think of the preview at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

