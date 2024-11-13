Intense Trailer Drops For Jason Bateman's New Movie

A new trailer is out for Jason Bateman's new Netflix movie "Carry-On."

The plot of the upcoming film from the streaming giant is described as, "A mysterious traveler blackmails Ethan Kopek, a young TSA agent, to let a dangerous package slip through security and onto a Christmas Day flight."

Does that get your blood pumping a little bit? It certainly should, and the newest preview for the film with Bateman and Taron Egerton will only send expectations soaring higher.

Give it a watch below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Netflix releases new preview for Jason Bateman's new movie "Carry-On."

How awesome does this movie look? A mysterious villain trying to convince a vanilla TSA agent to slip something through security sounds like a must-watch.

Add in the fact it's kind of a Christmas movie, and I think you'd be justified in watching it during the holiday season at your next family gathering.

After all, any movie that takes place on Christmas is by definition a Christmas movie.

Plus, the movie has a great one-two punch with Bateman and Egerton. Both are legit stars and incredibly talented.

Teaming up for a movie of this nature is destined to be a good time. After all, Jason Bateman is the man who made "Ozark" one of the best TV series of the past 20 years.

You can catch "Carry-On" starting December 13th on Netflix. It will definitely be on my list. Let me know what you think of the preview at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.