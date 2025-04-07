Carrie Underwood Stuns Fans By Joining Papa Roach To Belt Out A Classic, John Daly Pop Art & Brisket Burgers

Hello, friends — I'm forever grateful to Anonymous Masters Ticket Source for allowing me to see Augusta National once in my lifetime

I spent the weekend getting the basement ready for the Taste of the Masters party at my house that enters year No. 3 and that meant I needed to finally get some stuff hung on the walls from last year's trip to Augusta with Canoe Kirk.

Mrs. Screencaps isn't exactly happy with me for my John Daly pop art display, but after I explained that life cannot be linear, there have to be fun, odd moments along the way, she finally understood why having Daly-signed cigs and M&Ms on the wall is so important to me.

Ladies, the fun, odd moments fuel us. It keeps life interesting.

That said, I spent the weekend reminding my kids who Daly is and why he's important to the history of golf. One day, they'll get why dad had cigs on the wall.

As a thank you to Mrs. Screencaps, I hung a new-ish 55" TV in the man cave that I planned on using out on the patio. She can now read her Harry Potter PS5 video game text on the screen without squinting and moving closer to the TV.

She's happy. I'm happy.

Anonymous Masters Employee shares this news: JD will be in town this week

— Anonymous Masters Employee adds:

I know this was a topic covered last fall but sitting here at the Augusta CC watching the sun go down over the course and Augusta National next door is hard to beat after working the ANWA today. Rain in the forecast for Monday morning’s practice round but clear and cool for the rest of the week. AME #2 is MIA right now. I think he is still on the course and probably will be until dark.

Kinsey:

Canoe Kirk and I were invited to spend time at the Augusta CC by a very nice Screencaps reader after last year's Tuesday practice round, but we ended up in a vicious time crunch where we needed to leave the practice round, get to Publix to buy smokes and M&Ms and get to Hooters before JD stopped signing merch.

If we had more time, we would've been right there in that spot taking advantage of the generosity of a reader. It's good to see Anonymous Masters Employee enjoying the sights.

I bought a new walk behind mower this weekend, but I will not reveal which brand I went with until it arrives on Tuesday

That's called a tease in the biz.

I will reveal that I trimmed tall grasses this weekend with our new Stihl battery hedge trimmer that my dad got me for Christmas. Yes, I'd recommend that tool. Unreal performance.

— G in IL sent a last-minute plea over the weekend:

Re: the electric vs gas – this is an absolute no brainer (to go electric)! I have the same scenario as you with my rider. Mine is an old JD and who knows how many years it has left. When it dies ill figure out what I want to do re: brand etc.

Two things from my limited research: first, id likely lean towards getting a zero turn if possible. Having some access to a Kubota zero turn for many years prior to using my back up JD rider the last 7-8yrs, zero turn is something I would NEVER go without with the option of buying new. Second, id see what generation model I was buying if going electric. Like any other product, you probably don’t want the first generation.

Your timing is less than ideal for getting a really good price point, due to time of the year. This is a winter purchase obviously if you want to get the maximum discount possible. However, that shouldn’t deter you from getting what you want. I have a bunch of Greenworks tools – trimmer, pole saw, chainsaw, leaf blower, push mower etc and I will say, the biggest upside is not smelling like gas and exhaust after trimming or blowing leaves for a while. Downside is they don’t give this stuff away.

The tools are cheap, but you obviously pay for the batteries handsomely. Anytime you can bundle up something (they always have bulk deals with like 3 tools and some batteries etc) for a low or sale price - do it and don’t look back. That’s how I ended up as a Greenworks customer. No complaints at all on my end, not sure how they rank on the quality scale, nor do I care.

I have the electric push mower to trim around fences and trees before I hop on the rider, and its so nice to not have to mix anything and constantly run to the gas station. Ill throw the two small batteries on the charger every few mows and im good. Bonus the mower battery also goes in the power drill they threw in (can always use a spare drill) and also in my trimmer etc.

Electric trimmer is super convenient as well, who hasn’t jacked around with the gas versions of those trying to get it to start, they are notorious for being a pain out of nowhere. We used to have two gas chain saws for that reason – one would always be on the fritz.

I have a half-acre lot to handle, so nothing major. The electric stuff is made for yards this size. If I had ten acres with lots of incidental work to do, I wouldn’t use this stuff the same way and probably keep some gas tools on hand for the heavy lifting. But for the every day guy with a modest size yard, electric is a good option to consider.

SCREENCAPS NEWSLETTER! SCREENCAPS NEWSLETTER! SIGN UP!

Go here — enter your email address Sit back and wait for the newsletter

If you hate it, unsubscribe.

If you love it, forward it to your friends.

As always, it's my goal to not waste my time or yours.

Screencaps readers debate Dr. Melissa Newman inclusion

Some readers want more of Dr. Melissa. Some think Dr. Melissa is a DEI Screencaps model. Since I'm fair and balanced, and I let you guys curate most of these posts, on Saturday, I asked readers to get busy analyzing.

Do you want MORE of Dr. Melissa?

— Don G. knows what Don G. likes:

I'm all for more of Dr. Melissa. She's a mature attractive woman! More so than some of these sourpusses companies pass off as "models" these days. Well done Joe!

— JRM fires back:

I can see all the fatasses, butterfaces, and geezers i want just by going outside. Keep the IG chicks hot.

— Anonymous in the 419 says:

Maybe another unpopular take on the matter, but much less bothered by the physical attributes than the need to call herself "Doctor". Maybe I'm wrong, but if she feels the need to announce herself as such I'd bet a round of beers at Swig (#not sponsored) she wouldn't be a fan of Screencaps....

I get it that a Ph. D. in anything technically qualifies as "Doctor", but let's reserve that term for those who heal us.

— D in BR, Louisiana checks in:

Yes and Yes

Kinsey:

I think that means D wouldn't mind more of Dr. Melissa in Screencaps.

— Dom Z. says:

More please!

Smokin’ hot!

— Joe W. writes:

I agree with Mark in Tucson. More of Dr. Melissa.

Doc. Not a real one.

— Fitness Rick writes:

That IG slip up had to be a late April fools joke. Please no mas on the Dr lard ass. If a chick puts Dr in front of her name and she ain’t handing out prescriptions or cutting you open she’s just a Jill Biden in sheep’s clothing.



I do disagree with Mark’s assessment of the IG rotation. Bring on perfect! If you want real women encounters go to a theme park and fill your eyes.



Also, checking out the T’s fire pit action. Is that pressure treated lumber being burned? If so, I don’t recommend any s’mores on the menu.

Kinsey:

Dr. Melissa was a reader suggestion from months ago. She popped back up via the algorithm, so I went back to the well to mix things up. Turns out my intuition was right: Dr. Mel is a talker. The aisle is split and emotions are pouring out. That's healthy for Screencaps.

— Tod with One D writes:

Dr Melissa is just FINE! I appreciate a woman who has aged, put on some curves, and is still damn pretty. The doosh who is complaining is probably the same guy who used to complain about Liz Hurley. Ignore him...

— Marc in Tucson writes back:

Thanks for the zaftig Instagram addition to Friday's Screencaps. Screencaps is the best and most real thing on the Internet each day, until I get to the IG section at the end. I realize this may ignite division along the lines of beans in chili, battery vs gas, best Mexican food, etc. but the rotation of perfect IG influencers gets tiresome: I've seen enough pics of Grace Boor, Sofia Bevarly, et al, to last me a lifetime. Let's see more real women that look like the women we encounter in real life!

— Michael J. in Chiraq writes:

Give me Dr Melissa over Annie Agar every day of the week.

Yachtley Crue's Vegas show

— John DV checked in Saturday morning:

Speaking of yacht rock, check out Yachtley Crue if you get a chance. Show in Vegas last night was fire!

Readers want to help Clay Travis correct his horrible golf swing

— Herb in Roswell, GA steps up:

Tell Clay I will be in Nashville for three days

(4/14-4/16) and happy to give him all the time he needs to get the golf swing look a little better than an inebriated Chuck Barkley swing.

I am a former D1 golfer and play to a 2 handicap.

##################

That is it for this Monday morning with so much golf to watch this week. Let's have a great work week and get stuff done before turning all of our attention to Augusta National.

Go dominate those work meetings.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick or use my personal Gmail.

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :