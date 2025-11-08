Carrie Underwood Shows Off Her Monster Squash & Leaves Instagram Speechless, Buy Kurt Cobain's Hair & Meat!

You guys are crushing the email inbox right now and it's appreciated

After a rough end to October when I was running in 20 different directions, it's been an incredible week for Screencaps. I've felt relaxed. Maybe I'm a big Beaver Moon guy. I don't know.

What's crystal clear is that you guys have been awesome with the emails. From doorless shitters at sporting events to data centers to readers fighting back against the T hatred, the storylines are all over the place.

That's what makes Screencaps great. Every single day is an adventure.

I will keep wading though the emails. Promise.

'Conference Call No Shit(!) of the Week'

Vindication Day Two. I've never seen so many messages on a Friday about a topic I've been pounding for the last two years. It's crystal clear that readers that I thought might have moved on from Screencaps definitely HAVE NOT moved on. I was seeing names in messages and Twitter DMs that I haven't seen for a year or two.

I'm not rooting against a great Ohio-based chain. I'm rooting for the brand to realize there are franchise owners who have completely bastardized the company by hiring a bunch of worthless hoodrats, meth addicts and work release inmates who have devalued Wendy's.

From Friday's conference call, it seems that the executives are starting to realize there's a problem. Look at that first sentence.

What's the problem for Wendy's? It's called Culver's. I don't know how much Culver's pays, but they've cornered the retiree, old person who needs to make some bucks employee market.

Go to Culver's and see how many 65+ workers are employed. Then go to Wendy's. It's startling. Wendy's used to own that market. Then, for some reason, the company decided to dip into the McDonald's hoodrat employee market and here we are.

And one more thing, Wendy's needs a feel-good marketing plan. They desperately need to bring back vintage Superbar Wendy's locations with the sunrooms.

I'm not talking 50 of them. I'm talking 6-10 Superbars spread out across the U.S. Like Cracker Barrel, the brand needs a jolt.

— Matt L. emailed at 7:15 this morning:

You called it.

Kinsey:

Yes, I did. All it took was a couple of interactions with the meth addicts working the drive-thru.

If you haven't read this story on the Sierra Club going so woke even the biggest LIBS in the club got fed up, you need to take time this weekend and read it

A Screencaps reader who had a palatial estate lawn has moved and here's the first report from the new homestead

— Former Cocks football player Mark W. emails:

About 6 weeks ago, I sent you my photo of the last mow of the home we had lived in for 26 years. We bought 10 acres about 30 miles west of Nashville adjacent to the absolutely beautiful Montgomery Bell state park. Thought I would send you a picture of the sunrise this morning over the farm across the street. The tree line in the background is the state park.

Appreciate you and all you do.

‘This Is Clearly AI®’ and people who are furious over this AI need to loosen up a little bit

I'm concerned about the people are pissed that this video exists. Folks, let your minds wander a little bit. Don't live such a vanilla life. Stop for a second and laugh about a beer puffer jacket for a second before rushing to tell me that body heat would ruin the beer.

Laugh a little bit. Loosen up.

This is why the Ts are so important to Screencaps — they are ready to help at a moment's notice

— Dan from AZ needed T advice:

Would you mind please forwarding this to Mike and Cindy T? I saw his note today that Cindy will be in Ireland and has lined up some breakfast spots. I’m curious because my fiancé and I (we get married next week!) will be spending a few days in Dublin for our honeymoon in February before spending the rest of the trip in Malta.



Love all the T’s vacation adventures and I trust Cindy doing her due diligence so I’d love to know if she’s ever mapped out places to eat and whatnot specifically in Dublin. We plan on hitting the big spots like Guinness and Teeling (great Irish whiskey) and other pubs/distilleries, but we haven’t picked out any restaurants yet.



Also, if by some chance they’ve also been to Malta, would definitely want to pick their brains about how it was and how they filled the time there too!



Thanks as always for creating this awesome community! Tell those dopes hating on midwesterners and B1G football to go pound sand.

Kinsey:

Dan sent that email Friday at 3 EST. Cindy T. answered that email by 4:45 EST with a very detailed response with tons of information for Dan.

Mike T. and Cindy T. are like an aunt and uncle to so many of us Gen Xers and Millennials. They're not trying to be our parents. They're the informative, fun, just trying to have a good time couple who always have time.

If you have a question for the Ts, fire away. They're the best.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com

Christmas Gift of the Year Idea — BALLS

— Stonewaller from West Texas writes:

I did have a holiday gift idea, since you ask: "Balls" by Clay Travis. I bought it this week and finished it in two days. The only reason that I tuned in to Outkick years ago, was to read Clay's Monday morning recaps of Game of Thrones, which were the best on the internet. I liked his writing then and I like it now. It's very important to document the intrusion of men into women's sports and to stay vigilant about it. The book is about more than that and also documents the "woke virus" infecting business, media and so on. I think it's important where we spend our money: it says something when we choose to buy a book about this subject or if we refuse to spend our money for Bud Light.

If you'll excuse me, I'm going to go get my weekend chores done so that I can watch my favorite Red Raiders whup BYU tomorrow. Wreck 'em!

Kinsey:

I have not received a copy of "Balls." I don't know if Clay planned on sending me a copy, but we did work together on part of the book where Lia Thomas bursts onto the OutKick radar back in 2021. Clay wanted the emails that formed my original report on Thomas with the help of an anonymous Penn swimmer who ended up being Paula Scanlan.



For some reason I'll never know, Scanlan trusted me with the story. I never revealed my source to anyone. Not my boss. No coworkers. My wife didn't care that I didn't tell her. She wasn't exactly trying to find out. I never DM'd anyone revealing it was Scanlan.

At that time in history, Scanlan could've easily been kicked off the team and kicked out of school. That was a huge concern at the time.

Looking back, it turns out those emails were a major crossroads in culture war history.

If you've read the book, let me know if Clay mentions the emails.

The State of Concert, Sports and Events Tickets in the United States

— Brandon in NW Houston recently got a real eye-opener:

Thought I'd share my recent sticker shock at purchasing tickets..

I recently saw that one of my favorite artists, Robert Earl Keen, was playing the House of Blues here in Houston later this month. Now his brand of Texas country isn't really my family's cup of tea, but I really love the guy, and they like a live show, so we figured, what the hell, let's go.

I started the purchasing process...4 reserved seats (I haven't survived 53 years on this planet to stand in general admission anymore) for $471. Ok, not great, but hey, nice family outing right?

Went to check out and my jaw hit the floor. It was $471 per TICKET!!

FU House of Blues...Hard pass.

— Three Stooges fan Chris A. checks in again:

FWIW, I paid $170 apiece for six 200 level tickets near the stage for Rush at Rocket Arena in Cleveland next September. Steep, but it's frickin' Rush, and at least they're getting the money and not a reseller.

I always wanted to take my boys to see a Rush show and didn't the first time around. I wasn't missing out this time.

— Mongo says:

Joe - Unpopular opinion (most likely). I prefer Van Hagar over Van Halen. I have seen both iterations and, while DLR was good (he got progressively weird as the years went on), I really liked Sammy better every time I saw him perform. What do your readers think?



About ticket prices, we recently saw the Eagles at the Sphere in Las Vegas. Tickets were ASTRONOMICALLY high (north of $1k), my wife, who's a HUGE Eagles fan, was hesitant about paying that much, but I was adamant about going to the Sphere on our visit and I wasn't too excited about seeing the Wizard of Oz, so she finally agreed. It was the best money we spent on the whole trip. The entire experience was amazing, the visuals were awesome, but the most impressive part to me was the audio. Amazing to get that good of sound in basically a huge bubble. Ticket prices are ridiculous for everything ($300+ per to see Vandy whup up on Auburn this weekend? No thanks!), but in some cases the experience is well worth the price!

Have a great weekend, thanks for all you do for Screencaps Nation!

— Ernie tells me to slum it and buy the cheapest tickets possible to Trans Siberian Orchestra:

I have been a long-time Outback/Screencaps/Nightcaps reader and love the content.

I am writing concerning your question concerning getting tickets for Trans Siberian Orchestra (TSO). Having been a fan for over 20 years, I can say with confidence any seat in the arena is a good one. They use the entire arena as a stage, with the musicians on the floor, up in the air, up and down the aisles, and using props and staging everywhere they can. My suggestion is to find center seats so you can see everything around you. Being a musician myself, they are top shelf musicians, and one of them, Angus Clark, played for Cher during her residency in Vegas.

As for the ticket prices, there are few performers I will go in whole hog in spite of pricing. One was Paul McCartney, one was Prince, and another was Tony Bennett and Willie Nelson. All of them were worth it and would do it again. The same applies to TSO. It is more than just a show - it will be an experience you will want to have every year they are in town. They also have a channel on Sirius XM during the holidays for you to get in the mood.

Hit the button for tickets and have a great time.

Pulled pork and over the air antennas

— Dawgs fan Sam L. has you covered with gift ideas and how to dial in those antennas:

Some suggestions for your future gift shopping:



Consumer Reports: I do subscribe. I sometimes quit for a bit as they always capital "G" in government as their deity for all issues in life. (NannyState) That said... They did declare the Kirkland Toilet paper was the most linty. (aka, dusty) They also do put out a yearly Buyers Guide that can be found at your grocery store's magazine section. So, do some research before buying a big ticket item.



Knife as a gift:

* Pairing Knife - Victorinox Swiss Classic Paring Knife - $8 - Don't spend $80. This is a really good sharp knife. And when it dulls, you just go get another $8 knife.

* Bread Slicing, Meat Carving, Chef, Santoku - do the research and don't be brand loyal.



Screw driver as a gift:

This is over the top, but I do like to have pretty much everything in one screwdriver - $27 - https://www.homedepot.com/p/Klein-Tools-27-in-1-Multi-Bit-Tamperproof-Screwdriver-32307/314975059



Over the Air Antenna:

* Since the best SEC games are on ABC proper, just get some rabbit ears.

* Its actually a better quality as you are cutting out the middleman (streamer, satellite, cable) that compresses the snot of the signal.

* One just needs to wiki the local ABC station in order to find out the distance to your house. Then find an antenna that claims to handle that range.

* Get one with full return policy. You may have to try different models.

* Call your GenX or Boomer family members for guidance. BUT, ignore their aluminum foil while holding arms in the air advice. Digital broadcasting doesn't play that way. ;-)



Oh, I smoked some pulled pork last week...

#######################

That is it for this Saturday and this weekend. We're loaded with a full weekend of basketball tryouts, 140 miles on I-75, early family Christmas parties and there's even snow in the forecast.

Guys, I'm ready for a weekend at home. Next week, I might not leave the house if it's not for golf.

But, we'll soldier on. Let's go have a great weekend.

