Carrie Underwood Is Now A Fitness Instructor Who Will Help Tighten Your Buns, Noelvi Marte's Catch & Steak!

Plus: This has to be the catch of the year in baseball

By the time this publishes, the Ryder Cup will have started, and I will be cruising around the course looking for obnoxious Americans

I'm sitting here at the media hotel near JFK pounding away at the keys as the golf world prepares for Bryson DeChambeau's tee shot on No. 1 where it's expected he'll try to send one over the trees and cut the corner in front of Trump and 50,000 fans going nuts.

Rich Lerner and Brandel on Golf Channel seemed absolutely shocked that Keegan revealed tonight that Bryson would take the shot for the U.S.

What?

Of course he's going to take the tee shot. And it's going to be awesome. I have no intentions of being able to see the tee shot. I'm thinking my best spot would be down the right side of the fairway looking back as the ball goes over my head.

— Brent P. tells me:

I cannot wait to read your daily recap of the Ryder Cup. The United States vs Europe (cough). I cough because I want to point out that, while European they are, the majority have extensive US training.

Just like the Olympics the majority of the medalists trained in the United States. Below is the list of European Ryder Cup players along with the universities they attended and where they currently reside. The question is. How competitive would this event be if the Euros couldn’t train here.



— Jim T. says:

Try to find a small folding chair you can carry around the course. It will make a huge difference.

Kinsey:

Trump will be in town. I'm not sure those are even allowed in. There's extra security measures this morning.

— Chris A. stops by:

You can't catch a break, can you? You get to do the Big J thing, and your body says "Not so fast, my friend!" Hopefully it's a 24 hour thing and it blows over. I'm looking forward to you mingling with the Great Unwashed (by 4:00pm, literally) at Bethpage.

So this is the second big bug you've picked up in the past month, the first one suspiciously close to the beginning of school.

Do you think that your relative lack of interaction with people outside your family has left you vulnerable to germs and viruses that random people are carrying around? It's said that kids need to build up their immunity to things by playing in the dirt and running around with other kids. Could working from home also compromise one's immunity? Just asking.

Kinsey:

I think the problem this week was a migraine. Haven't had one as bad as this week in a couple of years. It hammered me. As you guys know, I don't miss many days.

I don't remember ever calling SeanJo and saying I can't make it in, hence the three-year Screencaps post streak. I don't even like admitting that I was feeling bad, but I wanted to be honest with those who will think I was out partying in Manhattan this week.

That didn't happen on this trip.

Randy is having trouble with acorns since leaving Chicago for NW Indiana

— Jake says:

My aunt swears by this thing:

https://www.amazon.com/RIFPOD-Acorn-Picker-Upper-Roller/dp/B0FGPFHBK2/?th=1

— Glyn emails:

Enjoy the ground hogs. Don't worry about the acorns. Be glad it isn't hickory or walnuts. Get the 22 for fun.

— Paul from Plentywood echoes Glyn's advice:

I’m no help with acorns from here in Montana, but can give advice on varmint control.



Leave the .22LR on the shelf and get a .17 HMR. Higher velocity and flatter trajectory for longer distances. The 22 will be cheaper but less fun to shoot. I have both and never really shoot the 22 anymore.

— Paul from Saskatchewan wants to help:

For Randy who was looking to gather acorns off of the lawn:

Search Amazon (not sponsored) for "Nut Harvester" see description below for one such item available for sale.

Kinsey:

Nut harvester, eh?

— Bill has great advice:

Don't burn the acorns, those are preferred animal feed.

I see dozens of deer on the grounds at work every fall come over and check out under the oaks for falling acorns. Groundhogs love them as well.

Bag them up (not a sealed bag, they will rot), and drop them off in a wooded area near your home; preferable one where they don't mow frequently.

If you don't want to do this, let a local environmental group know the acorns are free for the taking. You probably won't have to rake them yourself!

The acorns will disappear from where you place them within a couple weeks.

Rate this covered porch idea

— Jason R. asks:

I’m about to start building a new covered deck. Judging from the readers on here, I thought this would be the perfect spot to ask for recommendations. I have a normal looking ranch with no character and I’m adding the wrap around covered deck in the attached photo as inspiration.

I also attached a photo from ChatGPT that shows what I’m hoping it will look like. It will be a pretty decent sized project. Hoped maybe your readers would have some tips on what to do and what not to do. Thanks for the best read on the internet!

Speaking of porches/patios, here's a fun one

— Brian writes:

Patio season is still on! Bad Daddy B's home BBQ Shack, Smokehouse and Pizzeria!

The World's Largest Costco

— Mike T. in Idaho is on the move:

Headed south for our fall trip to the Southwest. First stop p, the Worlds biggest Costco in Salt Lake City Utah!

That’s right, this beauty is 288,000 sq ft of shopping bliss!

It’s a combination business and regular Costco, it’s the only one in the world!

Great shopping experience! Touring SLC tomorrow!

Kinsey:

I had no idea there were bigger Costcos.

Have you ever stopped and thought about what you wish Costco sold that they don't already? Like motorcycles. It feels like with how many 50+ people are shopping, they'd sell motorcycles aimed at the guys who are hitting a midlife crisis.

#####################

And now we're ready to roll. I've been rolling, but you get the point.

I'll see you guys on the other side. Hopefully Keegan and the boys get off to a fast start and can get a lead on these whiny Euros and their quiet room.

Let's get after it.

📩 Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail

Send your photos, stories, tips, rants—whatever you’ve got.

🐦 Twitter/X: @JoeKinseyexp

Tag me or drop a DM.

📸 Instagram: @OutKickScreencaps

You guys need to start tagging me on content you're seeing.

📘 Facebook Page: Screencaps on Facebook

👥 Facebook Group: Join the Screencaps Community

Connect with fellow Screencaps readers.

🗞️ Sign Up for the Screencaps Newsletter:

Make sure you're opening the newsletter or don't sign up. You'll hurt the open rate.

👉 Subscribe here

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like :