Carrie Underwood Has Suburban Nashville Women Talking About Her New Hair Color, Josh Scores & An Airport Fight

Yes, that was me to the right of the Sherrone Moore prosecutor in the Washtenaw County courtroom

Well, that was an interesting Friday putting on my Big J credential and going north to Ann Arbor to chase the Sherrone Moore story. Look, you guys don't have to worry about me forgetting my roots — Screencaps & the Instagram models.

But, like I said in this week's Screencaps newsletter, I am currently on this career ride that can veer off at any moment. At 5 a.m. I'm writing this column. Then, at 12:30, I'm being herded into a courtroom to watch the Michigan football coach get hauled in front of a county judge via closed circuit TV.

Last night on the text group, One Leg Bell sent in a screenshot where the guys were trying to guess if that's me behind the black woman. It is me. I let the really Big Js have their moment in the front row. Like my photo with Ray Lewis that I use on social media, I like to lie low.

I like to observe. How are the Big Js handling their business? What are they talking about? Can I pick up any intel from them without them knowing I'm lurking? Who can I trust? Who's a liar? Who's a scumbag? Is there anything I can relay to OutKick and Fox teams in New York?

Other observations from chasing the Sherrone Moore story on the ground:

Imagine walking into a courthouse to get married and the place is filled with media trying to get the Sherrone story? That's exactly what happened to a young couple on Friday. They were there with 7-10 friends and family to tie the knot and they were surrounded by a sea of cameras and Big J credentials. That's the groom, his bride and his boys waiting for the judge to call them back to get married.

I haven't spent much time in courtrooms over my life, but I was shocked by how much freedom the press had inside the room. I could've gone live on YouTube from that room and the sheriffs wouldn't have said anything. There were cameras out. People were pounding away at keyboards. Any concerns I had about using a phone were quickly put to rest. It was anything goes within reason in that courtroom. The judge never said a word about courtroom behavior.

I counted seven sheriffs in the room even though Sherrone was brought in via video from another part of the building. I'm thinking some of the crew were just bored and wanted to see some action. It's not every day a college football coach of a blue blood program is holed up in your jail.

This dropped as I was writing today's column

Army-Navy day!

All I had to do was ask for Army-Navy emails and you guys delivered.

— Matt B. wouldn't miss this game:

Our family is going to be at the game to support our cadet and root on Army. Please pass along my email or contact info below to the guy you featured in today's column (and anyone else going) so we can try to have a Screencaps meetup in the Fanzone area. Go Army! Beat Navy!!

Kinsey:

I sent Matt B.'s information over to Richard. Let's see if they connect.

— Ben T., the guy I met at Hooters last week in downtown Indy, checked in this morning. He's a West Point guy:

Enjoy Saturday #BeatNavy

— Fitness Rick knows all about Army and Navy from his days battling on the gridiron:

I so agree with Richard. This one game signifies what is so incredibly awesome about America and our military. The pageantry, passion and dedication to duty and honor all on display for the world to witness.



I was fortunate to play at West Point in 1984 and watch my Blue Devils play at Annapolis in 1994. I still get pumped thinking about the grey and black dressed cadets entering the stadium to a roaring crowd, the anthem played by the Army band and the display of the artillery.



Navy was just as inspiring. The Midshipmen in their all whites and tossing their caps after the anthem, the flyover and all of the revelry.



I played both teams in my 4 years at Duke and their players were disciplined, gritty and determined. We lost both games. I can’t wait for Saturday’s battle.

— Vernon C. writes:

Hey Joe I used to be a Redskins season ticket holder and as such got to purchase tickets to the Army-Navy game that was held at FEDEX Field in Landover Maryland on Dec 10 2011. While I have always enjoyed the pageantry of the walk ons etc., that year I had extra inspiration. My son was a junior in high school and I was hoping that by attending the game he would see how sweet it would be to attend a service academy (and thereby removing me from financial requirements of a college education for him). Didn't work (he went to Virginia Tech for engineering) but we had a great time. One of the highlights was having Obama picked up and tossed around by the Army corp section that we sat next to. I was hoping for a drop but those men and women ended up being sure-handed!

And I would love to see MICHIGAN get the death penalty for their football program, you cannot convince me that it is not a deeper rot than SMU ever saw.

— Bob in New Braunfels, TX has old Army-Navy stories:

Hi, Joe. Greatly enjoy your site. Read it every day.

I've been fortunate enough to attend two Army-Navy games. The first one in 1965 at the old JFK stadium. It ended in a 7-7 tie. Perhaps not the most exciting game. It was a very cold day. My clearest memory of the game was of the two well lubricated gentlemen in the row in front of us who managed to set their blanket on fire with an errant cigarette. (Back in the days when you could still smoke in public.) Not a huge conflagration, mostly smoke. It was entertaining to see two guys who had trouble standing up straight stomping on the blanket to put it out. But they managed.

Or, and inflatables look so sad during the day when they are laying on the lawn in a puddle of plastic.

Good luck in Ann Arbor. Have a great Christmas.

— Ernie B. was all over my request:

Thursday night, I had the opportunity to screen "Brothers on Three" a documentary on Army Rugby. Sean Mullin did a great job of telling the story; like the Army-Navy football game this weekend—it is not about the game, it is about future fights on future fields. Highly recommend.

Here is the trailer: https://youtu.be/hoX_CtU7p8c?si=znRZhXWqzDgFDZQ2

Fox news coverage: https://youtu.be/JY2yXAd7C6A?si=w6KARPbWhjeK3F8O

It's great to hear from the readers who were with me before OutKick

— Scott is a NW Ohio guy who used to listen to me on local AM radio in Toledo when I would appearances on Friday mornings:

Congrats on all of this, good to see a local talent have success.

Had to listen yesterday to AB and the whole situation unfolding up North and was thinking how great it would have been to have the old show on with you on Friday's...

Merry Christmas to you and your family.

Kinsey:

I think some of those Friday shows are still on YouTube if any of you are looking to go down a deep rabbit hole of my past. The show host, Anthony Bellino, is the in-game host for Michigan. I would go on an insult Michigan fans. I would call hockey fans in Fort Wayne a bunch of crackheads. I would insult Toledo eastsiders. I brought on Lisa Ann for the local listeners.

Scott's right, if we were still doing that Friday show, yesterday would've been an all-timer.

The State of Rising Prices

The Ts are back in Europe and if you hate the Ts, you are unAmerican and pretty much a member of ISIS

— Mike T. writes:

Ok time for another European winter adventure

First stop Cadiz, Spain, one of my favorite cities

##########################

That is it for me this week. What a week. I'm frankly exhausted. I know this isn't some job like guys building skyscrapers, but I need to turn off my brain like the rest of you. It's time to ignore the phone for at least a couple of hours.

Go have a great weekend.

