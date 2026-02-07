Carrie Underwood Has Her Super Bowl Sunday Legs Absolutely Sculpted,, Meet The U.S. Speed Skaters & Lasagna!

Carrie Underwood rolls into one of the most important Super Bowls of her career.

I know I sound like a broken record at this point, but the travel ball world just keeps giving me content

Last night, we stopped into our local pizza and arcade place to grab a pie and some chunks for the boys. Simple Friday night. One beer for me. One root beer for Mrs. Screencaps. It was a LONG week of work, artificial intelligence and Zoom meetings.

The last thing I wanted to think about was work, but we ran into a neighbor who was with his daughters ahead of daddy-daughter(s) dance night. Guess what Sam wanted to talk about? Yep, the sad state of travel sports. He's been following everything I pump out on the subject. Sam's in the middle of it right now. Travel basketball. Travel soccer.

I tried to tell Sam that his son will max out at like 5-foot-5, but the local elementary school team asked the boy to play. Sam couldn't say no. Now he's in the middle of the vortex. His little girls are wiry athletes. He's screwed and he knows it.

15 minutes after we talked about the absurdity of where he finds himself, a local 7th grade softball team rolls in. One of the mothers chats up Sam and tells him the girls' are in a 24-hour tournament with an 11 p.m. game — it was 6:15 — and if they win that game, they would play at 2 a.m. this morning.

We know the family in question, so I'm not banging on them, but what are we doing here? Let's conservatively say the 2 a.m. game ends at 3:30. You might get to bed at 4:30 after getting home and showering. That's nearly a 24-hour day for a 7th grader who had school on Friday.

Then, the kids, I assume, would have to be back at the dome to play more games this morning/afternoon.

What are we doing? I want a parent to step up and defend the idea of a 24-hour tournament in February.

Wish me luck tonight. Diesel asked me to go to the Redneck Brawls in Toledo with a bunch of friends. I couldn't turn down a night of content possibilities

I haven't been to a boxing event like this since attending Toughman Contests at Hara Arena back in the 1990s. I fully expect my Dayton-native readers to react to that news. The Toughman was known for all-out biker gang fights in the stands.

Needless to say, I'm intrigued by what I'm about to see tonight. It should be fun.

Girls Scout cookie shrinkflation?

— Jonathan reports:

WTF is this?!? 15 f’ing Tagalongs for $7?!? This is just as bad as travel team money groveling!

Jim M. has slowed his roll after predicting his Pats would beat the Broncos by two touchdowns

— Jim M. says ahead of the Super Bowl:

So, I've been trying to figure how New England wins this game . As a Pats fan, and none of us expected this could happen. We know nothing about Seattle. So my simple take is .....our defense got healthy just in time for the playoffs and that's the way the pats can win. Go after Darnold and take JSN out... Easy to say . If Pats can neutralize JSN then the first one to 23 wins. But I have no clue.

Screencaps readers love the $2 bill idea

— Brett G. is an old-school $2 bill guy:

$2 bills! I have been using them to tip for the last decade at least. I work at a community bank, so I'm always on the lookout for any random 2s we get in with deposits. I buy those things as fast as I can. We don't get them from the Fed because you have to buy them in $2,000 bundles. So unless someone specifically requests them, we don't get them.

I use them at bars, restaurants, and any other random places where I tip cash. I take at least $100 worth on every trip to Mexico. We're heading down next month and I already have the 2s ready. They love them down there. I have 3 or 4 of them in my wallet right now. It's always a conversation starter. I love it!

My favorite bartender and friend at Boudreaux's, Sexy Raz, expects at least 2 every time I come in.

How is Budapest these days?

— John W. emails:

Daughter spending semester abroad in Budapest so meeting up with many classmates in other cities and she’ll give the T’s a run for their money. I’ll submit WEEKLY to avoid backlash



Planned trip to Rome and Florence this weekend (in process)



Milan in two weekends for end of Olympics (as she said ‘cheap flights as who else is flying Budapest to Milan?’)



More planned including actual St Pat’s Tuesday in Dublin (friend said ‘we could go weekend before and not miss class’ she replied ‘this us probably the only time I’ll do this I’m gonna go all in and miss class’)



Here is this last week’s slow start batch of Budapest. Big draw is two hour beer/prosecco river cruise for $30 US



She enjoyed the local market place - twice the size of Philly Reading Terminal she said.



And weather not cooperating on walking tour





Jay Leno's watermelon diet

— Alex R. reacts:

I love Jay, but everyone wants to say they have an amazing diet that is totally unique. But when you really peel it back, it is just fewer calories in. A couple of key facts:

- No one ever got fat on fruit. If anyone tells you there is too much sugar in that, then show me the fat Watermelon eater.

- The key line he said was "He ditched butter and English muffins." Well, duh, you take out 1000 calories a day and replace it with fruit, you are going to lose weight.

He ate crap for 50 years and then he didn't and lost weight. It's not amazing, it's simple science. We just all want to complicate it. I know why I am overweight; I can just look at what I ate this week, it's clear. If I take those out, I will be good. Whatever you have to do to reduce calories, do it, and you will see results.

This should be another thing forScreencaps Community to do in 2026: What is your calorie-reducing hack that is helping us thin things out a little in 2026??

The Ts have a new place to stay in Cudillero, Spain

— Mike T. just checked in:

New location in Northern Spain. Looks like Thursday Night mowing league is still underway here!

I'd love to keep going this morning, but Screencaps the III has REC BASKETBALL this morning at 9:15 across town, so I gotta run.

Have a great Super Bowl weekend and if you're heading to the Redneck Brawl, keep your head on a swivel for content. Send it my way.

