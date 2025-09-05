Carrie Underwood Gets One Final Pump In Before Sunday Night Football, Eagles Puker & Unhinged Eagles Fans

Plus: It's time for me to buy a stand-up desk after a posture scare.

I have no choice. It's time to take Indy Daryl's advice and buy a stand-up desk

I went down for the count on Thursday. After years of sitting at this desk with two 27" monitors in my face and two laptops — one to my left and one to my right — my body finally told me something has to change.

Soon after finishing Thursday Screencaps, I went down. Couldn't sit here any longer.

The more I read, the more I'm coming to the conclusion that my posture is taking a pounding from hours upon hours spent in this chair. I'm figuring it's somewhere around 10 hours a day and three hours on Saturdays.

For 17-plus years.

Save the emails about how I should be moving more. I know.

The aches are starting to pile up. My right side seems to take the brunt of the destruction. I believe that to be from leaning into a mouse and twisting to the monitor on my right side.

So, let's do this again: Which standing desk do you guys recommend? It has to be big enough for me to mount the two 27" monitors and have enough space for the laptops.

It's time to make the change.

EMAIL: JOEKINSEY@OUTKICK.COM OR USE MY PERSONAL GMAIL

OUTKICK PROMO!

Chris fired up the private Screencaps Facebook group with his question about what to do in retirement

The comments keep rolling in over on Facebook with advice for Chris and others who are closing in on that day when they say enough is enough at the day job.

Get in here and read and/or comment.

— TJ in Ada, MI couldn't let this topic pass without an email:

Thanks for sharing how fellow Screencaps reader, Chris in Cross Lanes, is worried how he’ll transition into retirement.



First, congratulations Chris on this awesome achievement…job well done!



This hits close to home for me since next week is my 1 year anniversary of retiring after 34 years at a large insurance company "who knows a thing or two since they’ve seen a thing or two".



As I adjusted to this new chapter and feeling that I was too young to be a retiree I tell people I’m in "re-wirement". I focus on the 3 F’s: Faith, Family & Fitness.



About two months in "re-wirement" I realized I needed some structure; so I got a part-time job at a big box hardware store fulfilling online orders. This job provides flexibility, helps me connect with people and to use muscles I haven’t used in 34 years of sitting in front of a computer.



I read somewhere that it takes about 2 years to transition from your career into retirement…so Chris be patient…read Screencaps each day…mow your lawn on Thursday...and enjoy your "re-wirement"!

— Michael H. suggests:

I joined a volunteer group that walks the dogs at our county animal shelter. It’s great exercise for 2-3 hours every morning and being around dogs is always a way to keep your mind off of other things. Second thing I did was get a library card. I love to read but didn’t have much time for it when I was working

— Franco writes:

The most important thing about retirement is to stay active. Do not become a couch potato. It will lead to an early grave.

I sat on the couch for over 5 years drinking beer and bourbon and watching football. Life was great. However, my health suffered. I gained over 80 pounds and started to have heart and blood pressure problems.

Luckily I caught this stuff early so it wasn't permanent. I started walking. It was gruelling because my muscles and my respiratory systems atrophied. But once I jump started my system things started coming together and life became easier with that routine exercise.

I've walked over 300 miles in each of the past two years. I am still a huge fat ass drinking on the couch and watching football, but I am healthy. Every year my blood test results come back within the margins of good health.

So stay active when you retire. You will live a happier and healthier life in your Golden Years.

So long to our beloved Reds, even if team management is as cheap as they come & makes bizarre moves that drive me nuts

MY Reds made it to September 5 playing .500 ball. It's all I could ask for after I paid FanDuel to watch this team all summer.

— Jim T. in San Diego writes:

Ever since my ex-wife got me a full-on satin Reds team jacket for my birthday in my mid-30s, I have a tradition: I start wearing it first day of spring training, along with one of my various fitted Reds team caps. Not that I'm AT spring training - I'm just celebrating another season of baseball.

And I keep wearing my Reds gear, and using my Reds coffee mug every morning.

Right up until they're out of contention.- and then everything gets put away for the year.

Which usually happens in May.

Sometimes April.

Not this year.

This year, I'm still sporting my Reds gear into September. Still eagerly looking for my Hal McCoy updates in my email.

Now, maybe you're right, Joe, and it all ends this weekend.

But it's been glorious.

I don't know if the idiots running the team can hold the core together. Elly grew up in NYC, and I presume he's gone when his contract is up.

But this year has been exciting and hopeful. Decent starting pitching. Timely hitting. Mostly good fieldling (okay, I'll say it: Elly needs to be in the outfield. He's got a Clemente-gauge arm, and great range. But sometimes ... )



Readers aren't done talking about the history of the two-minute warning

— Lee D. chimes in:

Responding to this comment:

>>> The famous (or infamous) Roone Arledge, godfather of ABC Sports and Monday Night Football, devised the 2-minute warning strictly as a means of inserting more commercials into a game broadcast.

It has nothing to do with scoreboards, visible or invisible clocks, game strategy, tired players etc etc. <<<

The NFL first started using the two-minute warning in 1942. Roone Arledge was an 11-year old kid in Queens. ABC Network wasn't formed for almost another two years. Generally, few people had a TV in those days.

America was fighting its ass off trying to turn the tide in the Pacific (1942 NFL season kicked off just a few weeks after the Battle of Midway).

In those days, referees kept the time with pocket watches. There was no *NFL* official scoreboard clock until 1970. The two-minute warning was indeed used to warn teams that the half/game was nearly complete.

The NFL decided to keep the two-minute warning when it made scoreboard clocks official, specifically for TV commercials. That is true.

ABC's first broadcast of an NFL game was "Monday Night Football" (with Keith Jackson!) in September 1970, the same year the NFL adopted scoreboard clocks as official. Maybe Arledge did have a hand in keeping the two-minute warning but he wasn't the creator of the two-minute warning. The NFL had been using the two-minute warning for 28 years before ABC broadcast its first NFL game.

The AFL did begin using scoreboard clocks as official game clocks in the early 1960s. The AFL never had a two-minute warning. That changed with the merger in 1970, when the AFL became the AFC.

#RespectSummer

— Paul from Plentywood writes:

Thought you and the SC community would enjoy this from the Babylon Bee



It’s going to be winter soon in here Plentywood, MT but we’re hanging on to summer as long as possible!

https://babylonbee.com/news/more-winning-trump-bombs-ship-smuggling-30000-kilos-of-pumpkin-spice

Screencaps reader is turning 50 & wants to do bourbon distilleries

— Drew in OC asks:

The column is better than ever, keep up the great work!

I started reading Screencaps 2 years ago when I stumbled onto it, and then saw the Bavarian Beauties. It is still my favorite time of year and I always look forward to the attractive women of Oktoberfest. I came for the women, but I stayed for the content.

I wanted to back up what LA Don wrote. I did CrossFit in my early 40's, but after 3 years I had to quit due to too many injuries, even though my coaches were fantastic and made sure we were all safe and doing workouts correctly. I now really, really enjoy Orange Theory (#notsponsored). I would describe it as CrossFit Light. It is more about fitness and less about strength.

The real reason I am writing is because I was hoping to get some advice from the Screncaps community. I turn 50 next year and am planning a trip to Louisville and Nashville in early April to celebrate. I have been to Nashville and know what I like there, but this is my first time to Louisville. I want to get to as many bourbon places as I can in 3 days. We will be in Louisville Mon - Wed. The 2 places that I already know I am going to visit are the Louisville Slugger factory and Buffalo Trace. We will hit Bardstown on Thursday on the way to Nashville as we are driving there.

I need to know what other distilleries are the 'can't miss' for my first trip. Again I only have 3 days, and one of those days will be out towards Lexington for Buffalo Trace. Do I get a car service/tour company to show me the way or can we drive all over and find them ourselves? Who gives the best tasting tours? Things like that. I know the group won't let me down.

I appreciate the help!

Kinsey:

I'll say this after visiting that area in 2024 for the Screencaps Ragnar Relay — the Jim Beam distillery grounds were awesome. I don't know if Drew cares about Beam, but the property and the buildings were awesome.

I'll let the real experts take this topic from here.

How are so many young couples with kids traveling by air? Are they spending inheritances?

— Jeff writes:

Waiting in SLC sky lounge - the Mrs and myself are headed to Taiwan.



Here’s today’s thoughts:



1) I’ve wondered what kind of exotic service animal I might see today. Bingo card says Border Collie. Honestly people - leave the pet at home.



2) When did so many young couples with kids hit the lottery to afford family travel. My buddy thinks they are spending their boomer parents inheritance. I don’t know. Talking with airline staff and they are amazed too. No idea.



3) Can we get a US astronaut on the moon in Trump's remaining years? C’mon people - let’s do it!



4) Saw some Elon posts last night about the Islam concern in Europe. Is it as bad as it looks? Anyone been there who can report out?



5) Trying so hard not to be a dinosaur and try to change with the times. One of the things I miss in society though is common courtesy. It’s almost extinct. I miss it. It’s a great feeling being civil to each other.



6) I was on a self-imposed online betting hiatus. It’s been two years now. Typical gambling story - I got up a bunch then poof. Got offered a $5 reload so I posted and and hit! Five dollar win and I’m lingo of the world. I’m back baby. Indestructible. I’m watching closely again for your cover suggestions. What could possibly go wrong?



Ok - gotta board.

Kinsey:

We want photos from Taiwan. I don't know what Jeff and his wife are doing in Taiwan, but we need photos of odd items in the markets and whatever else looks interesting.

Do you remember Rax?

— The Deer writes:

This Rax is in Lancaster, Ohio. It’s 1 of 5 or 6 left (1 of 3 in Ohio). That’s some nostalgia from the good ol’ days.

Kinsey:

At one point in the 1980s, there were over 500 Rax stores across the Midwest with most of them located around Ohio.

The first of these old chains to bring back a taco bar will become cultural icons. Like I've always said, if Wendy's brought back a vintage store with the sunroom and a taco bar, it would be a marketing victory.

At least one.

Your move, Rax.

#################

That is it for this week. I need to stand up and move around after spending 2 ½ hours sitting here creating this column.

Let's get after it. Remember to stand up from your desk chair. Set alarms. Etc. I'm in the same boat as you.

Have a great weekend!

