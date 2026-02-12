Carmen Electra Preps For Valentine's Day In A Tub Of Roses, John Daly Stops By Hooters & Kid Rock Curls

CONTACT ME: BTW, a bunch of you decided to start following the Screencaps Instagram page on Wednesday which was nice

NEW YOUTUBE VIDEO ALERT!

Go to the YouTube page and select the "MORON" video. It's on the Norwegian Olympian who admitted to cheating on his girlfriend. On Wednesday, the ex-girlfriend responded.

And there's a twist.

This MORON isn't the only MORON in the world of biathlon right now. Stick with the video until the end where I introduce you to Julia Simon from France. Julia and Sturla, the Norwegian MORON are perfect for each other.

The text group delivered a special message this morning via Yachtley Crew

I have to give Yachtley credit for doing these messages in their full concert attire.

Does the Crew split the Cameo fee six ways? Or does the lead singer get a bigger share of the pie since he is the one speaking? Stop and think of the life these guys are leading where they get to live on island time every night they perform. Think of all the 39-to-56-year-old women throwing themselves at these guys thinking they're Christopher Cross or Michael McDonald. What a life. For those Millennials out there who like to golf, my advice is to find a foursome that eases into the day with some Yacht Rock and you're going to have a great 10-15 year run in the sport. Easing into the day with Yacht Rock means your afternoons, after the turn are going to be special. Trust me.

How would you rate this Florida college baseball complex where they charge NOTHING to attend games?

— Michael D. writes:

First of all.....I'm a huge fan of your column and daily emails. I can't say enough good things about them. I just subscribed to your YouTube channel so no opinion as of yet.

On the subject of ticket prices....the best deal in the state of Florida is here, in St. Augustine. Div II, Flagler College Saints, has FREE admission to their athletics, excluding basketball. I went this past Sunday to watch a 9-3 Flagler victory over Mars Hill, out of NC. 70 degrees and a pristine day for early season baseball. You have to love Florida. And....how 'bout this stadium for a DII school?

Kinsey:

I would like to remind you guys that the Southwestern Buckeye League, the league that I played high school baseball in, has decided to start charging fans to attend baseball and softball games.

The entry price: $8.

Meanwhile, it's cheaper to get into Ohio State baseball games, and now even some Ohio State basketball games than it is to watch D-III high school baseball in a cornfield while freezing your ass off. Let that sink in.

Are there any Joe Louis experts reading this column? Did Joe Louis autograph photos like this back in the day?

— Scott in Rocky Point, NY needs your help:

Attached is a photo of Joe Louis and an unnamed man (looks like an actor, or maybe a family member of Louis') that I found in a desk drawer in my dad's house after he passed. My father's name was John so the back signature fits (if true).

Any Joe Louis experts out there want a stab at information on this photo? Not in best shape, my dad didn't even have it in any sort of sealed bag or envelope.

The debate over Tate McRae is heating up

— Bill S. is triggered:

Doug can't possibly be serious! I live in Scottsdale where the ladies are plentiful but to say she's a 5 is insulting. She has easily one of the best bodies I've seen, a cute face behind it, she's got charm and charisma and has some skill as she's been competitively dancing for 15+ years (vocals are agreeably average). I'll accept no less than a 7.5 for this fine young Canadian gal that loves America!

— Rural MN Dave checks in:

She's right around that 4-5ish level, hot enough for porn or to be a women's pro wrestler. Her singing sounds like every other young female singer of the last 15 years or so, indistinguishable auto-tuned straight garbage.

Show Us Your Meat® battles are brewing between readers

I opened this one and knew right away this guy knows how to cook meat. Sheesh. Talk about dumping out meat content. LOOK AT THIS!

— Ryan from FoCo emails:

Jeff from Indiana... oven brisket, cooked medium rare... he is either trolling us or a closet blue-haired wacko trying to pretend to be one of us... so wrong in so many ways. That is an abomination. Or maybe you are trolling us, knowing this defiling of a great cut of beef is going to get the masses fired up. Greg in TX did it right. 11/10.



You want pics of meat here you go.

Random thoughts from a guy who wrote a Hallmark Christmas movie…Steve B. emails always get published on Screencaps

— Steve B. in Grand Junction, CO writes:

Hey Joe,

Since you eat this stuff up, my son is up to 3 travel ball baseball practices a week already - all indoors since it's dark and cold at night. But we're going to get a plastic ring, I can feel it.

Katy Perry's halftime show was great - the "hot" hot dog worker outfit and the drunk shark. Too good. Sure beats "The Weekend" a few years ago. In 10 years, people will be wondering who the hell "The Weekend" is.

I know my Bo Nix should have been there, but it's crazy to think Drake Maye has more Super Bowl starts than Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen combined.

You know how a woman on a golf course is automatically hotter than she would be if you saw her at say, the mall? Well, how many "hotness" points do you think a woman loses standing next to Sydney Thomas? If a girl is an "8" does she drop to say, "6" when standing next to her? And if you were a woman, why would you ever take a picture next to her?

Try this in a small town

— John in Huntsville, TX writes:

Will in Mississippi said his small town spent about ten thousand dollars to show the economic impact of hosting a hot air balloon show. It doesn't seem like a good idea for a small town to give away ten thousand dollars. Just saying.

Hmmmmm, can anyone put their finger on it?

$2 bills and ‘racket’ advice

— Tom P. says:

74 still kicking and reading Screencaps. I have 4 grandkids ages 8 to 2. When they celebrate a birthday in the card is a two dollar bill and a one dollar Sacajawea gold coin. Been doing it since their birth.

The oldest is now excited to get them. Enough bought for them to continue long after I am gone. Forgot to add on my last e mail my fathers best observation, "Everything is a racket, unless you are in it!"

As always a great community. Mow on.

This is a $9.50 meal, including the beer, in San Sebastián, Spain

— This is what Mike T. in Idaho is eating for lunch today…it's lunchtime in Spain:

Octopus and tuna with peppers

