Carmen Electra Slides Into Her Baywatch One-Piece Swimsuit For Gen X Fans, Pats Are Coach Killers & Beers

How often will I publish videos?

Again, my AI assistant says the best way to handle new accounts is to publish three videos per week as YouTube starts to understand my content. My assistant suggests Monday-Wednesday-Friday. I have no reason to believe my assistant is lying to me.

Any guests planned?

Yes, I heard back from Screencaps economist Jared P. and he's ready to join the show. I'm thinking about a show on financial mistakes athletes make. Did you see Asante Samuel saying how former NFL guys are homeless and the Shield should pony up money to save guys who are broke? I'd love to know what an economist thinks of such a plan. My personal assistant also suggests bringing in my neighbor Bally as a recurring guest since he had a cup of coffee in Major League Baseball.

The Death of the Breastaurant

Some are saying private equity killed Twin Peaks. Can someone explain how private equity comes in, and we're left with death and destruction of the breastaurant industry?

What's the scam here? Explain how someone gets rich and we lose our beloved breastaurants.

Reality is setting in for our Florida readers — the cold is about to be crippling

— Dan in South Florida writes:

You asked us to check in about the upcoming cold snap. We moved to South Florida 32 years ago from Utah. My wife, a Florida Cracker, couldn’t stand the cold and wanted to move back. I find the cold invigorating, but my blood has thinned and after a few days it’s nice to have the warm weather return.



In the time we have lived here we have only had 2 or 3 years of below freezing temperatures, this weekend might be another. We do have heat as most A/C units have heat and cold. The problem is our houses are just concrete blocks with no insulation. The concrete to stand up to the hurricanes.

So, we will break out our winter clothing, some might even have jackets, and hunker down under blankets and maybe ear muffs. It’s the snowbirds that will not be happy as they left their winter coats at home. As we say in the south "bless them" and hope they go home to get them.

— Deb on Marco Island is struggling. She busted out the hoodie:

It was 45 degrees this morning on Marco Island. It's up to 53 right now. Supposed to get up to 64 later this afternoon. I switched from AC to heat last night before going to bed because I knew it would be cold in the house in the morning. Nice and sunny, though. Not sure how the beach traffic is, though. Saw a few snowbirds in shorts and tees at the Publix around 8AM. I had cords and a hoodie.

— Chris B. & his wife are trying to keep warm:

Hi, Joe — You asked how we Floridians are dealing with the cold snap, and here’s my brilliant wife’s solution: the candle heats the cast iron pan, and the wine racks keep the heat radiating into the room. (Side note: that pan was my beloved mother’s; when she used to bring it out it meant the dreaded cassoulet in our future. She was a big Julia Child devotee and we all suffered for it.) Not seen: the wooden cutting board underneath to keep the hot pan from cracking the granite.



Kinsey:

Have you guys ever seen a heating element like this in your life? Will it work?

— Rob M. in Florida checks in. He typically gets you guys going:

Woke up this morning to go to work, 36 degrees and frost on the old reliable Ram ( 2014 Big Horn, 157000 miles and still rolling. ) It’s one of the few times that we down here in the Sunshine State get to use our heated seats and heated steering wheel. The women get to break out the boots that they can only wear about four times a year and put the matching hat on.

We have a variety of clothing as we make frequent trips to the great state of Wisconsin where a night in the middle of the summer can force a Florida guy to put a jacket on. The heater in the house comes on with both the wife and I saying "What’s that smell?" as we generally don’t use the heater that much, after all, it’s Florida.

The dog will find it easier to catch lizards as they can barely move due to the cold. If you live in a part of the state that has Iguanas, they will fall out of the trees, it’s actually pretty funny. The alligators will come out of the water to lie in the sun, the old people will forget how to drive and Publix will have it’s overpriced firewood out beside the inflatable beach toys.

Our winter lasts about four days, I don’t complain as I will remember the winter weather in August when the whole state turns into an incinerator and we dodge hurricanes. Speaking of hurricanes, if anyone at the National Weather Service reads this, the first named hurricane of the season HAS to be named Abella, this has to happen. I need to have every weather person in the country talking about Hurricane Abella blowing through Florida, that my friend, is content gold……

— David W. isn't afraid of a little cool air. He'll be out and about in Lakeland:

I will be riding out the Florida Cold Snap by playing 18 Sunday. Midday tee time.

We're not complete Golf idiots down here.

— Mark W. in Tennessee emails:

Growing up and living all my life in the South, I have heard my friends joke about how we can't drive in winter weather. This is a picture of a couple of the trees outside my house. That is roughly 1/2 inch of ice on the branches. That is also on the roads, and the salt that road crews has put down is not working in the frigid temperature (1 degree this morning with a -10 windchill). So, no, we can't drive on ice, but my northern friends that have moved here can't either.

Love the YouTube channel and I am a subscriber. (Let your readers know it wasn't this Mark W that ripped you in the golf email!)

Appreciate all you do. Stay safe and warm.

The Texans are also struggling

— Derek G. shows us what he's dealing with:

Started a new job today and didn't want to be the jerk to call in. 30 min drive turned into an hour and a half because of road conditions. Back roads because I live in the country and my job is in the city. Pictures attached. That is mostly ice, not snow, 30 mph max

USC fans think they have it tougher than anybody

— LA Don is sweating:

College football schedules recently released and I’d love to hear who believes they have a tougher 6-game run than my Trojans have in 2026…?

Kinsey:

Here's the Big Ten schedule that Don is sweating. I have a feeling the inbox is going to light up over Don's claim. Yes, that Ohio State, bye week, Indiana gauntlet is going to be interesting, but Penn State and Wisconsin shouldn't be terrifying, if you have a team that can compete for a national title.

That said, Oregon and Washington on the schedule with Ohio State and Indiana is rather intimidating. I just don't want to hear about Penn State and/or Wisconsin.

Readers compare their mini helmet collections & think back to when they were getting paid 50-cents to shovel driveways, which was very low based on inflation numbers

— Scot in Highlands Ranch, Colorado shows off his pride and joy:

14.5 Driveways at $0.50 each! Guess we were both in the driveway business, just different markets or job scale. This would have been less than a 45 minute job. Never got the complete league, maybe you did better on that end than I did…

— Tom T. now admits that his neighbors were ripping him off by paying 50 cents to shovel their driveways:

Ha Ha!… you are right, we got ripped off. In fact, I texted my little brother during the storm and asked him if he remembered it. I also said.."WTF were we thinking?". His response… it was worth the effort. We were 11 and 8 at the time. If anyone else still has elementary school kids offering to shovel snow…I’d like to hear about it. Also…those NFL helmets.

Minnesota readers check in after a tumultuous few weeks in Tampon Tim's LIB world

— TK in St. Paul says:

About LED headlights, etc. A former neighbor of mine actually changed jobs because her company was researching how to make them burn out. I guess they will work practically forever unless something makes them stop.

Please let everyone know that though I'm still in St. Paul, I'm so not a libtard.

I was on the longest combat deployment by any US Army unit since WWII, you know the one that Tampon Tim was too cowardly to go on. He quit. He should have been brought up on charges but that would have been embarrassing. They let him slink away. POS. Maybe someday I'll tell you about our interesting exchange at the Highland Park Golf driving range a few years back. (I may be on a list or two)

One last thing. The gate to the Whipple Federal building in Minneapolis that was all over the news last week is the same gate I drove through every working day for fifteen years. (VA) I still live right across the river. Such BS.

Show Us Your Meat®

— Mark B. in northern California shares:

My neighbor gave me spotted belly goose breasts. Never had this before and didn't want to be rude.

This was the result after I prepared them with a balsamic reduction. Definitely something different.

Does anyone else have ideas or palate for unique foods? We know the T's do.

That is it this morning. It's time to roll. It's cold. I have nowhere to go. These are the months where we work out asses off to enjoy those summer golf trips. Let's go get after it.

Have a great day.

