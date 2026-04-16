Carmen Electra Hops On A Harley To Remind Aging Gen Xers Of The Good Old Days, Fans Fight & A Crazy Vegas Win

Guys, I'm in a dark spot right now, even though you all did your job when the Screencaps YouTube account landed on 666 subscribers

On Wednesday, I explained the whole 666 subs and the local rock station playing Iron Maiden's "The Numbers of the Beast" song on the same day. Local rock stations NEVER play that song, let alone Iron Maiden.

This morning, I woke up to analyze the YouTube account and look at how many hours of watch time the account has had: 666.0 hours. On the dot.

Again, the hair on my arms stood at attention. I got chills.

And a tornado ripped through Bowling Green to our south and a tornado ripped off one of the walls of the University of Michigan hockey arena to the north yesterday. You're damn right I'm barely leaving the house right now out of fear of these 666 oddities that are piling up.

What's it all mean? Am I overreacting? Typically, I don't even notice stuff like this, but all of a sudden, my brain is working overdrive.

By the way, thank you to all the new subscribers who got the account off the 666 ledge. That was refreshing to see.

https://www.youtube.com/@ScreencapswithJoeKinsey

I promise the content machine will crank up again. Behind-the-scenes, we are working on some fairly big changes to OutKick that will be settled soon to where I can get back into a routine. Until then, there are numerous Zooms for me to attend which cuts into YouTube time.

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On Dianna Russini

— Rob in Florida says:

A couple thoughts on Dianna and sideline reporters in general, we’ve talked about it before, but it bears repeating with everything going on.

The next time a sideline reporter has a relevant thought or informs me on some pertinent issue will be the first time. Here is your litmus test, it’s pretty simple. Ask yourself, when was the last time you and the boys were hanging out, hammering cheap beer and one of you said " Did you hear the big news that Dianna just dropped?". Let me answer that for you, never in the history of guys hanging out has that statement ever been uttered. The sideline reporter is a worthless endeavor, they serve no purpose whatsoever, they add nothing to the game. Now, let me take this a little deeper, the only thing worse than the standard version of the sideline reporter, is the female sideline reporter.

I do not need some blonde on the sideline in heels and tight leather pants to tell me how focused team X is today and what this game means to the team. It’s painfully obvious why you have the job, no one is listening to you, we just don’t care. You are about as relevant to the broadcast as the cheerleaders.

Look, I have no problem with women, I have even less of a problem with hot women, I just don’t need them on the field getting camera time with useless information. I especially don’t need them anchoring the pregame show, or doing fluff interviews on set while wearing a short skirt and boots. It’s an interview with a football player who is desperately trying not to look up your dress and pretend he is interested in what you have to say, hoping maybe he can get some Russini like time with you for throwing you a couple of decent quotes.

I’ll say it now, men have no interest in talking about football to women, we have no interest being told about football BY women, regardless of how hot they are. We have no interest in their opinion unless it’s our wives, then there really is no option, we have to pretend we care. Too harsh? Ok, when was the last time you had a truly deep conversation about the game of football or baseball with anyone else but the guys? When was the last time you had a really great discussion about cars with anyone else but the guys? Designated hitter vs the pitcher batting? Right. Maybe I’m just the only one dumb enough to put it in writing.

Also, I was NOT one of the five watching the WNBA draft, but I’m guessing you figured that out by now…..

Kinsey:

The only thing here is that Dianna was not a sideline reporter in her role at The Athletic. They had her writing about NFL news that she was curating from all these sources.

How was she curating the content? I do not know and I will not be sucked into a court of law, so I will not say anything more.

Has the text group ever discussed anything that Russini has broken? No.

I'll also say this about the state of Insiders®. DO NOT BE SHOCKED when ESPN suddenly has a new hot 32 year old female Insider®. These outlets will let this all die down, but in 18 months from now, I predict there will be new hot Insider® reporters who suddenly have all the big scoops around the league.

That's just how the game is played.

— Chris A. writes:

I wanted to believe that Dianna Russini was professional enough to just do her job and not get involved with the people she reported on. Guess I was wrong. Her next phase may be to copy Danica Patrick's playbook and island hop in a bikini with a bunch of hot girlfriends (not the ones who went radio silent in her defense).

But I think it's unfair that she felt compelled to quit her job at the Athletic even though her credibility as an impartial reporter is now shot, and she had to move on. What about Vrabel? He gets off scot-free even though he played an equal role in starting an intimate relationship outside of his marriage (that's scot-free work-wise, the old homestead life is another story), so why don't the Patriots suspend/fire him, or he fires himself? His credibility with female reporters is also shot, because now they'll think he's feeding them stories to get in their pants.

Nobody comes out looking good in this, and I lost respect for both Russini and Vrabel. You get married, you're spoken for. End of story.

Kinsey:

To be fair, we don't know if Dianna was just interlocking her hands with Vrabel and watching a sunset as part of a story she was working on. Again, I like to stay out of courtrooms. I'm too old for that. The problem with taking a page out of Danica's playbook is that Dianna has two really young kids at home. I get it, she was living the NFL reporter on the road lifestyle, but does that all change when you don't have a job that has you out on the road? What about Vrabel? He just had his team in the Super Bowl. Maybe he and his wife had an understanding. Or maybe he had photos of him and the boys at the couples' retreat as evidence he wasn't up to anything. I'll say it again, Dianna's alleged friends that were with her are absolutely thee worst friends ever to let Dianna go down like this. One of them needs to step up and provide a group photo. There must be at least 200 photos from a girls' trip.

I need ‘Sheriff’ John in Houston to weigh in here on if he's ever studied a raccoon's penis

Something tells me when ‘Sheriff’ John kills raccoons, there's not much studying going on even though he's an Ivy League grad.

How Screencaps Boomers are preventing themselves from spending their golden years doomscrolling

— Tom in Nashville reports:

I retired almost 1 year ago (4/30/2025) after practicing medicine (anesthesiology) for over 40 years. I loved my work, but at age 69, it was time to stop. I have no Facebook account. I do have an Instagram account, where I occasionally post photos of cocktails that I make, photos I took at Grateful Dead concerts in the early 1970’s and birthday wishes to my family. No doomscrolling, although I occasionally watch videos of bands from the 1960’s-70’s. I have no trouble staying occupied, but not busy—exercising, minor home projects, a small amount of yard work, reading, traveling, etc. I also volunteer with Operation Smile, participating in surgical programs in other countries, taking care of children with cleft lips and cleft palates. I frequently run into other retired doctors at Costco and Home Depot, all with experiences similar to mine. No one is bored or at loose ends.



For me and former colleagues who have retired, life is good and interesting. Not enough time to sit around staring at a small screen, arguing politics with strangers or trying to reconnect with high school classmates. Mark me as happily retired.

A 50th birthday report from the Bourbon Trail from a Screencaps reader who asked you guys for suggestions

— Drew in OC hit the big 5-0:

A few months ago I had asked for recommendations for a trip to Louisville and the Bourbon Trail for my 50th birthday and the community did not disappoint from suggestions. To say the trip was 'epic' is an understatement. I was surprised at how small of a town Louisville is. I was expecting a large city and that was not the case. The only downer was that we were there Mon - Thurs and just about everything is closed on Mondays and half the places are closed on Tuesdays. But on Wednesday the town came to life. Here is what we got accomplished, everything listed below is #notsponsored

Mon - Flew in and went to the Louisville Slugger factory. This was awesome, we had such a good time. It's only about 90 minutes of your time, so not something you plan your whole trip around, but if you are in the area, or nearby, it is a great daytime activity. We got to hold a bat from 1930 that Babe Ruth used!

Tues - We spent Tuesday around downtown. Breakfast at Biscuit Belly is a must! Holy hangover cure. We went to the Whiskey Thief tasting room where they let you thrive from 5 different barrels in their tasting. We also visited Angels Envy and Michters before having dinner at Troll Under the Bridge.

The highlight of the day was wandering into a local leather store called Clayton & Crume located on Shelby St. We walked in just to smell the leather and before you know it we were invited to the back to have an Old Fashioned while shopping. That's right, this leather store has a full bar tucked away in the back, almost speakeasy like. THe GM James was mixing the drinks and sat and talked with us, giving us the history of Louisville and bourbon for over an hour. We tasted 3-4 bourbons of James's choice and had the time of our life. Visit Clayton & Crume and ask if James is in!

Wed - Wednesday was our trail day. We drove to Frankfor and visited Buffalo Trace where we did the behind the scenes tour, which was the highlight of the week. Being a huge Blantons and BT fan, this was fantastic. Great tour and got to taste 4 different products at the end. Their merch/gift store is massive as well. From there we went to have lunch at The Stave. Perfect Kentucky lunch spot with fried bologna and Kentucky chow-chow. We then visited Castle and Key and Woodford Reserve. Woodford was great also. It is like a horse ranch with a distillery at it. Evolution Liquors does half price tastings on Wednesday where I had my first Pappy. We capped off the night with a birthday steak dinner at Repeal. Top notch.

Thurs - We drove to Bardstown on Thursday to visit the Bardstown distillery and have lunch at Talbot Tavern. Bardstown was so unique because of how modern it is. Unlike any other place we went. They also let us try the shine, as well as thieve from a barrel during the tour. Talbot Tavern is the oldest bourbon bar in the world as well as a restaurant and hotel. Classic Kentucky food again with Burgoo and Kentucky Hot Brown. Upstairs you can visit the room that Abe Lincoln used to stay in, and a room where the outlaw Jesse James shot up the walls.

From there we drove to Nashville and partied for 3 nights way harder than a 50 year old body can handle. We decided we are daytime Broadway visitors now, not nighttime anymore.

All in all, the trip of a lifetime, and it was thanks in large part to the recommendations of the members of this fine group. Can't wait to go back and see everything we didn't see the first time.

Nike is starting to sniff around at Costco, or Costco is starting to kick the tires to see if customers will buy Nike

— Jonathan D. emails:

Just wanted to give you a heads up it looks like the Nike merch in the picture you posted in Screencaps today has the "Costco Death Star" meaning it won't be reordered once it is sold out at your club. So it won't be available at your club for long and probably won't return.

https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/means-see-costco-death-star-210005393.html

Kinsey:

Here's the photo I took from my Costco run when I heard the Iron Maiden song. I will say these polos appeared to be the cheapest-quality polos you're going to see out of Nike's Chinese production facilities. Bottom of the barrel. Honestly, I'd prefer it if Nike was banned from Costco's clothing tables.

Screw Nike. Give me Kirkland polos for $9.97.

On gas prices and the price shifts

— Ron writes:

Love your column!! I’m 71, recently retired (love it!) after 52 years at the same place, and enjoying golf in Myrtle Beach, as long as the Northerners don’t hog all the good tee-times with their package deals. Separate rant: you are NOT Scottie or Rory, so don’t ‘aimpoint’ your 4th putt. 5 hours is WAY too long for a round of golf!!

Reason for this email: Looking at gas prices constantly rising, although they did come down a few pennies overnight here in SC, I keep wondering WHY they’ve gone up so much in the first place since we keep hearing "only 20% of US oil comes through Hormuz/from Iran".

And, now, numerous tankers are heading HERE to get their oil. If we have so much, shouldn’t our prices go down!! Those gas prices are a daily reminder to everyone who drives by the stations, definitely felt in everyone’s pocketbooks, and sure won’t help the GOP in the mid’s, unless it’s corrected soon.

My brother had a great idea - have some DOGE types investigate oil company profits since the Iran conflict started, and see how they look. Even a mention of that should make them a little nervous, I’d think.

Thanks for allowing the rant.

The current state of the new Buc-ees in Huber Heights, Ohio

— Kim P. tells me:

Tried going to Buc-ees last Friday (I-70-235 north of Dayton) it had just opened on Monday; thought we would be ok; WRONG! Never have I seen one so crowded! We didn’t even see a parking spot from 235; didn’t even turn in to fight that kind of crowd! I have been to a Buc-ees off of I-10 in TX headed to A&M vs LSU game on a Saturday morning and I-45 on Easter Sunday from Dallas toward Houston……not even close to the crowd in the parking lot that I witnessed last Friday!! ( anxious to go but probably will wait for a month or 2…..incidentally my experience was 3:30 in the afternoon..)

Kinsey:

Rednecks love Buc-ees. Based on my unscientific data analysis, there are more rednecks in Huber Heights with nothing to do for entertainment, than there are in the entire eastern Kentucky region. Huber Heights is called Huber-tucky by those of us from Dayton who live north of state route 35. If you're from south of 35, you're too elite to have ever heard anything about Huber Heights. Do you guys realize how much Buc-ees crap is going to end up under Christmas trees in Huber-tucky and nearby redneck enclaves like east Dayton or Harrison Twp? For Daytonian rednecks, this is akin to landing an NFL franchise. This might actually be better because visiting Buc-ees won't require going on StubHub, and it's open 24 hours a day. If you're a grown man and you just came off a Minecraft bender, you can shoot over to Buc-ees at 3 a.m. to get a brisket sandwich. The same people who are blowing through money at Buc-ees in Huber are the same people who used to take dates to Dayton International Airport to watch planes take-off. Buc-ees will provide that sort of entertainment value for the locals. It's probably a good thing Buc-ees doesn't have inside tables because the locals would turn it into one of their finest dining destinations. Date night!

Disclaimer: I can rip because I'm from there, I will know many of the rednecks going to that Buc-ees location and I might even end up with some sort of Buc-ees contraband under the Christmas tree from a family member who does his/her shopping at Buc-ees.

Conclusion: The Huber Heights Buc-ees is going to do numbers like the chain has never seen before. This is a perfect storm. It's the ultimate location.

######################

That is it this morning. It's nice to get the creative juices writing about my birthplace this morning. Dayton will always hold a special place in my heart. I truly hope all the locals enjoy being so close to Buc-ees so they don't have to drive down I-75 through Kentucky just for the experience.

Anyway, let's get the day rolling. We're supposed to get pummeled by thunderstorms yet again today before ultimately the temps fall off a cliff early Sunday.

The birds are chirping. It's time to work.

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