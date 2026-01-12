Carmen Electra Gets A Rather Impressive Back Tat That The Godless LIBS Will Hate, World-Class Mullet & MEAT!

Plus: Who wants to go see the new Melania movie?

Let's move this up to the top to start the week

Tony Romo's Sunday and Chevy gets the blood pumping with the Judas Priest commercial that runs at least 30 times a game

— Chad R. asks:

Is Tony Romo the most annoying sports commentator currently? I was never a fan of his, but he's become downright unlistenable.

Kinsey:

Yes. 100%. Not even debateable, if we're talking about the NFL. I'm not sure if Romo is worse than Barry Larkin, but since we're going off recency bias, yes, Romo is the most annoying.

And then there was this exchange that Jay caught. I don't know if Romo is just jerking around or if he actually thought it was a catch. It's sometimes hard to tell if Romo is being serious, which is a problem. I'm fine with a broadcaster having some fun here and there, but it will be in the heat of battle and all of a sudden we get this from Tony.

Don't forget it was in the winter of 2024 when CBS executives reportedly had an intervention with Romo over his performance. That was ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. Here we are in the winter of 2026 and the issue persist.

Here's the problem for those who want him gone: He's in year six of a ten-year contract. You have a few more years to go unless Larry Ellison, the Paramount investor, decides to throw around some money to fire Tony.

While we're at it, CBS also has a studio show problem that needs solved FAST. For those keeping track at home, Matt Ryan has taken an executive job with the Falcons, so he's out. That's not a big loss for CBS.

The real issue is that Nate Burleson is the voice of that pregame show. Bill Cowher is just there in his turtlenecks riding out the final years of his TV career. Meanwhile, Burleson is terrible.

I'm no NFL media insider, but I feel like behind the scenes, Paramount/CBS executives know they need to make changes. My guess is that they start with the studio show, stabilize that situation and then address Romo.

CBS has the February, 2028 Super Bowl. Smart money is on Romo not being anywhere near that booth.

Other observations from watching 20 hours of the NFL playoffs:

Chevy is really, really trying its damnedest to get you guys in big boy trucks with the Judas Priest commercial. I would love to have been a fly on the wall when a marketing rep suggested "You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’" instead of yet another country song to promote trucks.

Congrats to Jim Harbaugh's team for having the shittiest inside-the-five playbook in all of the NFL. Herbert drops back…QB sneak…he's running…AGAIN! Then, on 2nd down, he does it again. And then they run some bowling ball on 3rd down for a gain of one. Then they do it again on 4th down. I don't know how Chargers fan watch that shitshow.

How are we feeling about the virtual measurements that are then CHALLENGED by head coaches? If they're virtual measurements, aren't they supposed to be correct via the virtual AI the NFL is using?

Here's the stuff that the text group cooks up during TV timeouts when they show previews for the new Melania movie:

— Kirk in Duluth, MN writes:

As a fan of the NFL & a Green Bay Packers Fan about the post game comments by players & Head Coach Ben Johnson

Yes the Bears beat the Packers in the playoffs when you go cold for all of the 3rd & most of the 4th Qtr leave SEVEN POINTS on the field two missed field goals & extra point you deserve to lose but if it wasn't for that fact there would've been a different outcome

The language by the Bears players & Head Coach Ben Johnson was really uncalled for in this day & age of all the hateful divisive rhetoric that exists in the country by using foul language and expressing there HATE for a city and a team and players yes it's football but the word respect should be used also

You didn't hear any of that come out of the Green Bay Packers locker room staff or coaches all season including most teams in the NFL, except for a few.

But, Goodell is a weak knee'd willie who won't do anything about the actions post game of the way that it was conducted and the hateful divisive rhetoric by the Bears players & HC

And the Packers didn't really deserve to be in the playoffs four-game losing streak to end the season then fifth in a row maybe time for change

John Harbaugh for Green Bay Packers HC

Indiana fans are still trying to comprehend what they're witnessing

— Jeff B. in Indiana writes:

In their last two games, IU has outscored 'Bama and Oregon almost 4:1 (96-25) while Mendoza has thrown 8 TDs and only 5 incomplete passes.



That's insane.

Travel hockey brawlers

Notice the teammates who end up trading punches with each other.

The Ts must've taken a road trip this weekend

I thought they were in Rome, but now they're in Antibes, France.

— Mike T. shows off what's going on at a French bakery in 2026:

— Mike T. also sent this from Sarzana, Italy:

Keeping things in perspective in Italy. Huge Coop store over 100000 sq ft. Dried Pasta isle and wine isle !

Diesel continues to find support from those who are tired of DoorDash orders going to the front of the line

— Bob in Jacksonville is also fed up. He had to deal with online taking precedent over the common man just popping in for a Publix sub:

Diesel is absolutely correct. I will keep backstory short, work in TV and advertising last 40 years. Wife has health issues, took 1 year sabbatical, got a little bored and took part time ( 12 hours )gig at local Publix’s, never worked service before and I thought I would just see if I could and to get out of the house.

Worked Deli, made subs. Long line of customers, I always tried getting hard working people out the door because their time is money, anyway. Deli Manager comes up to me ( half my age ) and says, Bob, " when you are done with that customer you need to do these online orders. I said, " I have people who actually come in the store to get their subs and see me.

She says " I don’t care get online orders next. I did the only thing I could, when I was finished with the person I was handling, I looked up and said next. I cleared the whole line before I touched one online order. Obviously, I didn’t last long and said as I went out the door. " Let me know when you want a class on customer service "

— Deb in Marco Island takes a shot at D's food choices:

Diesel's problem is going to Subway. Yuck. Hit up Jersey Mike's instead. They always take the customers in line and fit in the calls where they can. And the sandwich is much better.

Tell the boys to keep it up with the barbecue photos. Especially the brisket and sausage. Those photos are so good I can almost taste it. I miss it so much in SW Florida. What they call barbecue is hamburgers and chicken.

Kinsey:

Diesel spends a considerable amount of time in rural SE Michigan for his job. I assume he's stopping at Subways that have popped up in small towns. He's working in a Jersey Mike's food desert.

— Jon C. joins the discussion:

About Door Dash, my favorite Thai restaurant has it figured out. More than 1/2 their business is take out orders. When you look back into the kitchen when you’re paying your bill, you can see they have about 8 cooks. And this is for a place that has maybe 12 tables. So obviously a group for take out and a group for dine in.

Kinsey:

The same goes for my favorite Thai restaurant. I was just in there last weekend and it was an hour and 20 minute wait if you wanted to dine in.

Do women gamble on the toilet?

— Poopsie in Flyover Country finally steps up to answer this one for the ladies:

No gambling but this woman (embarrassingly) admits to reading FOX News while waiting for nature to take its course. I blame Greg Gutfeld and his frequent ‘poop’ jokes.

Wings and a visitor

— Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. in Houston checks in:

Grilled buffalo wings! And an opossum that strolls our fence and gets our dogs really fired up.

That is it for this sunny Monday morning with temps supposedly rising above freezing. Can't complain about January weather this year. Outside of some snow showers on the horizon, it's quiet. Spring is right around the corner.

Let's get rolling this week and go dominate. Have a good one.

