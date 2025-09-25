Carmen Electra Bids Farewell To Red Couch, Emma Watson Canceled On Bluesky & Herbie's Dog

Hello and good afternoon, Nightcaps fam. It is I — not Zach Dean.

He's out today, so I'll be guiding you through your Thursday Nightcaps. But don't worry, we'll still pay homage to Zach through his favorite celebrity pup. More on that in a moment.

Today is my Friday, so I am looking forward to a weekend full of an incredible college football slate. I'm also taking the dog to a "puppy plunge" at our local community center water park. Apparently, every year before they close the pools for the season, they just let dogs go hog wild, filling them with fur and slobber.

Probably lots of pee, too, but that's no different from what human children are doing on any other Saturday.

Speaking of, I am a lot more reluctant to use public pools now after an editorial meeting last year when several of our writers (I will not name names) informed me that "literally everyone" pees in pools.

No, they do not. It has never even occurred to me to do that as a fully grown adult. Y'all are gross.

And now that I've thrown my co-workers under the bus, let's roll right into some Nightcaps!

Carmen Electra Bids Farewell To Red Couch

I feel like this section of Nightcaps should come with a NSFW warning, so here it is. Now it's not my problem if you get reported to HR.

Carmen Electra is preparing to move to a new house, so she's getting rid of a bunch of her old furniture. But first — as one does — she decided to do a sexy photoshoot with the furniture before bidding it farewell.

Namely, her red couch.

"Red is more than a color," she wrote in a caption on Instagram. "It's motion, emotion, memory. this couch has carried laughter, late nights and more than a few unforgettable moments. I'm sure some of you were part of those memories."

Now, I don't know what, exactly, has gone down on this couch. But judging by the way she's posing, I'm guessing these "memories" she's referring to aren't family movie nights.

Frankly, whatever happens on Carmen Electra's OnlyFans is none of my business. I'll just assume this sofa has seen some things.

I do wonder, though, what she plans to do with all this furniture she's getting rid of. Will Carmen just dump it off at Goodwill, leave it on the side of the road with a "FREE" sign, sell it to a consignment shop?

What she should do is auction this couch off for charity. I guarantee some sicko out there would pay tens of thousands just to say he has Carmen Electra's — um — filming couch in his man cave.

Regardless, now I know how I can really spice up my Facebook Marketplace listings.

The Lunatics Are Canceling Emma Watson On Bluesky

Can you imagine? Scrolling social media to see some lady posing in sultry lingerie trying to sell you a nine-year-old stand mixer with a missing whisk. The old Karens who spend their afternoons policing Facebook would lose their minds.

Like these ones…

I digress.

But speaking of people who are mad online, it appears Emma Watson has angered the leftist mob with her recent comments about Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling. In case you're unfamiliar, Emma played Hermione Granger in the HP films.

In the past, she and her co-star Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter himself) disavowed Rowling over her extremist view that men cannot magically turn into women. But in a recent appearance on the Jay Shetty Podcast (Who? I don't know, he's a British author and "life coach," apparently), Emma took a much more reasonable approach to her expressing her thoughts on Rowling — saying she treasures JK as a person and will always "keep and cherish" the memories of their time together.

"I think it’s my deepest wish that I hope people who don’t agree with my opinion will love me," Emma said, "and I hope I can keep loving people who I don’t necessarily share the same opinion with."

OH BOY. The party of love and tolerance did not like that one.

Emma is hereby canceled on the leftist echo chamber that is Blue Sky. They are done with her.

"Cis privilege." That is a new one. The privilege of simply existing in the body you were born with.

Now, keep in mind that Emma has been a full-blooded social justice warrior during her entire adult life.

Since 2014, she has served as a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador, focusing on activism for gender equality and women's rights. She led an initiative to end workplace sexual harassment in the UK and backed a free legal advice line run by an advocacy group called Rights of Women. She also pushes for ethical and sustainable fashion, has pushed for legal and institutional reforms, lectured about her white privilege and even coined the term "self-partnered" when she was questioned about her sexuality and relationship status.

But that's how things work with these lunatics. You say one thing that doesn't fall in line with their script — even if that one thing is "I still love and respect a human being who has a different opinion than I do" — and you're done for. Canceled. Over. Bigot. Nazi. Kaput.

Anyway, come on over, Emma. Those of us right of center will be happy to have you.

Kirk Herbstreit Is Getting More And More Shameless

Since Zach Dean isn't here today (and I know how much he LOVES Kirk Herbstreit's dog), we're including this in honor of him.

In a video posted to X yesterday, Kirk staged a business meeting with his dog Peter aboard a private jet to Athens. In the "meeting," he outlines Peter's responsibilities — which include chasing B-A-L-Ls, greeting fans, prancing around the stadium, maybe wearing a little outfit and taking it easy.

As someone who treats my own dog as if he were a human child, you won't hear any Peter slander from me. I am the biggest dog lover you know. And, yeah, I spell out words like B-A-L-L and T-R-E-A-T, too, because the actual words make my dog Rocky bounce off the walls with excitement.

Personally, I think Kirk found out that if your dog generates income (like, for example, becoming an influencer that earns you sponsorship dollars), you can write off pet expenses on your taxes.

But please allow me to hop up on my high horse for a moment. If Kirk is going to be a dog-fluencer, his efforts and platform would be better served promoting causes like adoption and animal rescues — as opposed to just acting like his golden retriever is more important than all other dogs in the world.

For example, here is my local dog rescue — where I got my sweet boy in March. If you're looking to adopt or do some good in the world, please check them out. You might even end up with a perfect angel like this:

And I don't even get to use him as a tax write-off.

Stuff I Liked

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m.