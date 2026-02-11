Country Star Reveals Gross Photos Of Grisly And Bloody Injury

Carly Pearce is revealing for the first time a disgusting injury she suffered a few years ago.

Pearce is a very popular country singer, and she's built a significant following over the years. Her career is certainly trending in the correct direction.

However, it's not always sunshine and roses, even for someone with her status in life.

Enter a very gross injury.

Carly Pearce reveals gross injury details.

Pearce shared a video on Instagram on Monday revealing for the first time ever that she suffered a grisly injury just days before the 2020 CMAs.

What happened?

The talented singer fell in such brutal fashion that it knocked her out cold and messed up her mouth in fairly disgusting fashion.

"I was going down the stairs and I fell. It was one of those kinds of falls where you don't catch yourself. So, I landed straight on my mouth. It knocked me out and I remember waking up to my friend facetiming my mom to show her what happened," Pearce explained.

She then proceeded to show photos of the damage. Check it out below, but don't do it if you're getting ready to eat lunch.

I can speak from personal experience that taking an unexpected fall can have pretty severe outcomes. I tripped over my living room table not that long ago, and ended up giving myself a solid headache for several days.

At least I didn't bust up my front teeth like Pearce did! I guess we have to take the small victories wherever we can find them.

Fortunately, Pearce healed up and is crushing it as her career continues to blow up. I look forward to seeing what she cooks up in 2026. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.