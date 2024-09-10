Carlsbad Caverns National Park Puts A Cheeto Dropper On Blast

Nature can be incredibly fragile. Sometimes, it's so fragile that it kind of makes you wonder how it even exists in the first place. The recent news of a dropped bag of Cheetos wreaking havoc on a national park is one of those times.

Sure, Cheetos are delicious, but it seems they can be quite the Biohazard (and were once protected by the former head of the Secret Service).

Carlsbad Caverns National Park (I have not been there, but I hear it's one of the nation's premier caverns) took to Facebook to put a recent guest on blast for crimes against the ecosystem.

That crime: dropping the aforementioned Cheetos bag in part of the cave.

Great or small, we all leave an impact wherever we go. How we choose to interact with others and the world we share together has its effects moment by moment," the post reads. "And we feel it."

I feel it too. What with shrinkflation, the price of Cheetos has never been higher. You hate to see them dumped haphazardly off the trail in one of the caverns' rooms.

Now, no word on whether this was accidental or this was a purposeful act of littering, but lest you think that Cheetos can't have a serious butterfly effect on an ecosystem, think again, bud.

"To the owner of the snack bag, the impact is likely incidental. But to the ecosystem of the cave it had a huge impact," the post continued. "The processed corn, softened by the humidity of the cave, formed the perfect environment to host microbial life and fungi. Cave crickets, mites, spiders and flies soon organize into a temporary food web, dispersing the nutrients to the surrounding cave and formations. Molds spread higher up the nearby surfaces, fruit, die and stink. And the cycle continues."

First of all, if there's ever been a more eloquently written takedown of a casual litterer than this, I haven't seen it.

And secondly, of all the snack foods one can leave behind, I'm with them that Cheetos are a problem. That cheese dust (some like to call it cheetle) gets everywhere. I don't let people eat Cheetos in my car for this reason alone, now imagine you're trying to keep a fragile ecosystem intact.