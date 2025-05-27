Wild Body Camera Footage Goes Viral, Proves What To Never Do On A Plane: WATCH

A man put on a masterclass in how not to handle the police, and it was all captured on video.

There are few things on the internet more entertaining than police body camera footage. Once you go down the rabbit hole, it's hard to ever pull yourself out.

It's amazing how people act when confronted by police. That leads to a goldmine of content, and that includes another incredible video.

Body camera released from arrest on plane in Michigan.

Carl Dvorak, a high-level employee at Epic Systems in Wisconsin, was arrested in November 2024 at the Wayne County Airport in Michigan for disorderly conduct.

The popular YouTube page released footage of the arrest a few days ago, and it's certainly something to behold. Police were brought to the plane because flight staff believed Dvorak was possibly intoxicated and not cooperating.

It was off to the races from there.

At one point, Dvorak said he wanted to be handcuffed so that he could file a lawsuit. If there's one thing police love, it's when you threaten to sue them while they're attempting to de-escalate a situation.

He also argued with the police over who could hold his ID, the entire plane had to de-board, police made it clear Dvorak had to leave but he didn't seem overly interested.

At that point, police had enough and placed him under arrest for disorderly conduct. You can watch the full video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Following his arrest, Dvorak released a statement saying, "The way I acted on the plane Wednesday was inappropriate. I have apologized to the airline and their staff, and I apologize to the other passengers," according to WMTV.

An apology was the least he could do for making everyone get off the plane because he seemingly didn't want to listen.

Having said that, this video is a textbook example of what never to do on a plane. If flight staff tells you it's time to go, then it's time to go. It's that simple. If the police show up and repeat that it's time to go, then the time for arguing and negotiating is over.

The authorities and flight crews don't play games on airplanes, and it's been that way for a very long time in this country.

You can always go to the ticket counter after the fact and try to figure it out. The other option is going to jail. Which sounds more reasonable and like less of a headache?

What do you think of the arrest footage? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.