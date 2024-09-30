Cardinals Fans Brawl In The Upper Deck During Blowout Loss To The Commanders

Fans in Atlanta weren't the only ones who couldn’t keep their hands to themselves on Sunday at an NFL game.

Much like the upper deck at Mercedes-Benz Stadium turning into a full-on combat zone, the upper level at State Farm Stadium in Arizona saw a massive brawl break out as well.

Cardinals fans were witnessing their team getting manhandled on the field by the visiting Washington Commanders and decided to take their frustrations out on one another.

One fan, unfortunately, hadn't yet learned the lesson about fighting someone while positioned on the low ground. It almost never works out in your favor and this fight was no different.

The man, who was rocking a Pat Tillman jersey - show some respect - couldn't close the gap on the Cardinals fan who had the high ground. He ends up being turned into a punching bag before others join in.

The others, who also appear to be Cardinals fans, rain punches down on the Tillman jersey wearer. Eventually, someone steps in and attempts to break up what has become a three or four on one fight before the video ends.

Security and police did show up to this brawl and some fans were escorted out of the area

Another video shared by a fan in attendance, a couple of sections over, shows the stadium's security and police in the area where the fighting had taken place. The video also shows a couple of the fans involved being escorted out of the stands.

The Tillman jersey-wearing fan, who was essentially jumped while being given a crash course on why you shouldn’t fight from the low ground, is seen making his escape.

As one of the fans involved in the fight is being corralled by officers, the one in the Tillman jersey hops over an officer and makes his way down the stairs.

Should he be given a police escort too? Probably. But some might consider having his ass kicked enough of a punishment for his involvement.

Whatever started this brawl I'm sure was worth it.

It didn't change the outcome of the 42-14 beatdown at the hands of the Commanders, but they got to blow off some steam and add another encounter with police to their tally. So the day wasn't a total loss.