‘Captain America’ Star Anthony Mackie Whines That Fictional Character Represents Honor, But America Does Not

Captain America has morphed into Lieutenant Douchebag.

While on a promotional tour in Rome, Anthony Mackie, who plays Captain America in the new Marvel film Captain America: Brave New World, attempted to lecture the audience about what he perceives as America’s lack of honor, dignity and integrity, among other nitpicks.

Mackie told the audience: "Captain America represents a lot of different things, and I don’t think the term ‘America’ should be one of those representations."

He continued: "It’s about a man who keeps his word, who has honor, dignity and integrity. Someone who is trustworthy and dependable."

I have no idea if this was supposed to be a comedy or drama, but making that seem even remotely believable is the best acting Mackie’s done in years.

Hand him the Oscar!

Need I remind you; the man is discussing the honor, dignity, integrity, trustworthiness and dependability of a comic book character.

We’re likely just days away from Mackie appearing on Instagram from Europe, telling on-lookers how he marvels at the strength of The Incredible Hulk – the type of strength and physique Americans lack despite hours in the gym.

When Mackie returns to the States, maybe he and Selena Gomez can hit Nobu for an attention-seeking pity meal. I'm not sure about either of their tastes, but I would imagine they'd be fine splitting a whaaaburger and washing it down with a glass of liberal tears.

Anthony Mackie Losing Support After ‘Captain America’ Comments

Unsurprisingly, Mackie's comments don't exactly have movie goers in the great U.S.A. rushing to pre-order tickets.

Some of the comments found under the video of Mackie's declaration on Instagram follow:



-"He truly hates America. Sad!"

- "He says America with such disdain. Shameful"

- "Apparently, Mackie didn't get the message that Americans are tired of communists like him implying that America doesn't represent truth and justice. He has just said the most stupid thing a guy playing Captain AMERICA could ever say to "boost" his upcoming movie."

- "These DEI hires are going to burn Hollywood to the ground. lol."

I can't say for sure if Mackie kept Captain America's shield and armor. But I can confirm he's gonna need it.

For those of you who are somehow still interested in watching Mackie's star fade as Captain America, the movie hits theaters next month. But as an American, I can't seem to find the honor, dignity, or integrity to look up and share the exact date.

