Want To See The Worst Tripping Call In The History Of Hockey?

Is this a reason why coaches should be allowed to challenge penalties?

We've all experienced a bad call that went against our team, but I promise you, there aren't too many calls that are going to be worse than the tripping call that was made on Montreal Canadiens defenseman Lane Hutson on Tuesday night.

The Habs welcomed the Minnesota Wild to the Bell Centre for a battle between two teams that are currently sitting third in their respective divisions.

This one was back and forth with the Canadiens up 3-2 late in the second period, which is when we need to skip to for a closer look.

With under two minutes to go in the period, the Canadiens moved the puck up ice with Hutson slowing down at the blueline to stay onside.

He was being covered by Minnesota forward Marcus Foligno, who was skating backward to defend against the rush.

But, as Foligno hit the blueline, he fell backward.

Hutson was nearby and was handed a two-minute minor for tripping, but if you watch the playback, you'll see that the officials got this one wrong.

Are you kidding me?

I know the game happens at a crazy fast pace, but you just can't have calls like this. Especially since a linesman should've had a pretty good view at that play, and he could have gone to the referee and said, "Bro, he didn't touch him."

I wouldn't go so far as to say we need to let officials use replay to review minor penalties at their discretion — let's keep NHL game lengths right where they are, around that 2-and-a-half hour mark — but maybe you let coaches use their challenge on a play like this.

In this case, as it was a close 3-2 game, the Canadiens were able to kill it off. You'd hate to see the outcome of a game decided by a terrible blown call like that.

But, if you make minors challengeable, Martin St. Louis could've challenged that after talking to Hutson, they look at the tape for approximately (in this case) six seconds, and then we're back in action with the correct call being made.'

The Habs ended up winning this one 4-3.