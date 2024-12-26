Canadian Woman Says She Messed With A Jawbreaker And All She got Was Her Jaw Broken

People sometimes forget that eating candy can be a perilous undertaking. In fact, I once threw-out my jaw on a 100 Grand bar (it was at that point that I realized my athletic career was officially over).

But my sore mandible pales in comparison to what a Canadian woman claims to have experienced after breaking her jaw on — of all candies — a Jawbreaker.

According to Daily Mail, Javeria Wasim is a 19-year-old Canadian student who made the Great White North's educational system proud by injuring herself trying to take a big ol' bite of one of the world's most aggressively named candies.

Wasim — who has been documenting her recovery on TikTok, as one does — simply got a hold of a Jawbreaker and decided to try taking a bite instead of licking it the way the candy gods intended to expedite the process of seeing that sugary geode at the center of it.

"I said, 'We have to break it because people lick their way through it, and it takes them months to get through it all," Wasim said.

"We were talking about it and asking, 'Can we bite into this? The candy is literally called a jawbreaker."

This left her with a broken tooth and a broken jaw that had to be wired shut for six months. It also messed up her teeth which will need braces to fix.

When I first heard about this, I wasn't sure if Canadian jawbreakers were the same as American ones. Like, in the US of A, we have Smarties, which are like little fruit-flavored tablets of chalk dust. But in Canada, their Smarties have more in common with M&Ms and are candy-coated chocolates.

But nope, Jawbreakers are Jawbreakers, so Wasim chomped into what is a billiard ball made of sugar.

Fortunately, her jaw has been unwired and now she is advising others not to make the same mistake she did (I don't think she needs to worry about copycats.

How did Wasim celebrate being able to eat solid food for the first time in a round two months?

The same way most of us would: by hitting the Golden Arches.