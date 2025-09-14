Canadian Teacher Allegedly Shows Footage Of Charlie Kirk Assassination To Children, Says He Deserved Death

The group of students were only 10-11 years old.

There have been a lot, and I mean a lot, of nasty and vile reactions from scores of people in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination. But if sources are to be believed, a school teacher from Canada might have offered the most disturbing one.

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) is investigating a teacher at an elementary school in Scarborough after he allegedly showed a video of Kirk’s death to 10 and 11-year-olds.

That’s bad enough if true, but what he supposedly said while displaying it is even more disgusting.

"While playing this video repeatedly, he gave a speech to his students regarding anti-fascism, anti-trans, and how Charlie Kirk deserved for this to occur," a source close to the situation claimed, according to The Toronto Sun .

Thankfully, the school’s principal, Jennifer Koptie, informed the parents and revealed the teacher in question was no longer with the school.

"The teacher has been relieved of all teaching responsibilities pending the outcome of the investigation and will not be at the school," she wrote .

Allegedly, the teacher who played the video to the students was not the typical homeroom teacher. Kopite said that school is going to get to the bottom of this and make sure it never happens again.

"While an investigation must still be conducted to learn all of the details, the report of this incident is extremely troubling and completely unacceptable," Koptie said. "We recognize the seriousness of this matter and have taken immediate steps to follow all appropriate policies and procedures."

Celebrating someone’s death is despicable. Forcing your hate on children is soulless. I hope these allegations are just that.