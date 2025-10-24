Stars 'Superfan' Natalie Gauvreau Fires Up The Blue Jays Ahead Of World Series

Dallas Stars superfan Natalie Gauvreau has pivoted to Blue Jays superfan SexyNatG for the World Series.

The Canadian content machine, who rose to fame by dumping out content behind the Dallas Stars bench, or the opponent's bench, during the NHL playoffs over the years, is officially dialed in for Game 1 of the World Series in Canada.

Tonight will be the first time the World Series has been on Canadian soil since 1993 and NatG is ready.

"Let’s make it a hot start, boys 😘," the Blue Jays biggest fan wrote on Instagram Friday afternoon.

Some are wondering if that's AI. It might be, but what's 100% real is the fact that Natalie Gauvreau is a Blue Jays fan. As someone who has spent about a decade keeping tabs on SexyNatG content, I can confirm that she's been a loyal Blue Jays fan.

You can go all the way back to 2016 when Nat G was posting Blue Jays content. Even crazier, you can go back to 2013, which is like three lifetimes ago on Twitter, and she was posting Blue Jays content. The team finished in last place in the AL East that season.

Will SexyNatG unleash her superpowers behind home plate tonight at the Sky Dome? Will Blake Snell be distracted by NatG like so many NHLers who have fallen victim over the years?

We don't even know if Natalie will be in Toronto tonight. Let's hope. The OutKick Culture Department needs this series to get off to a fast start. We're rooting for content.