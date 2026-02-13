Canada's Soft Hockey Team Pulls Weak Move At The Olympics, Shows Lack Of Toughness

Canada opened the Olympics with a 5-0 win over the Czech Republic.

Canada's hockey team doesn't appear ready for the grittiness of the Olympics.

Our friends to the north are viewed as neck-and-neck with the USA to take the gold medal home from the games in Italy.

There's no question Canada's roster is stacked with elite NHL talent led by Connor McDavid and Sidney Crosby.

That was on display during the team's 5-0 win over the Czech Republic to start tournament play. However, it appears the team lacks elite toughness.

Canada's hockey team flees the Olympic village.

Unlike the tough-as-nails USA players staying in the Olympic village, Canada couldn't tolerate the full Olympic experience.

SportsNet reported that the Canadian men's hockey players packed their bags, left the Olympic village and checked into a ritzy hotel.

"I don’t think we’re doing it as an insult or anything like that. We want to win gold, and we want to give ourselves the best opportunity to do so," Canadian goaltender Logan Thompson told the outlet.

Enjoy your robe and slippers at the hotel! I hope it was worth it to flee like it's the last chopper out of Saigon.

The Americans, who are obviously way tougher than Canadians by every metric, are sticking it out like actual men.

Yet again, another reminder that America is better than Canada at literally everything, including being able to *CHECKS NOTES* sleep at the Olympics.

If Canada needs its room service and king-size beds, then have at it. The Americans don't need luxury to win. All they need is patriotism and a Bald Eagle soaring through the air as "Free Bird" plays.

Even our women are toughing it out in the Olympic village without a single complaint! Just a different kind of human.

We will (hopefully) obliterate Canada if we face off outside of the group stage, and I can't wait to watch it all go down. At least the Canadians will know they got plenty of pampered rest instead of gutting it out. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.