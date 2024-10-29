Can A Stuffing-Less Publix Sub Make Waves In The Quest For The Best Thanksgiving Turkey Sandwich?

Thanksgiving Turkey Sandwich season is in full swing and that means that so too is Thanksgiving turkey Sandwich-Reviewing Season.

We kicked off our search for the best Thanksgiving sandwich last time by checking out Firehouse Subs’ Thanksgiving Turkey Sub. It set the benchmark for this series with a very respectable 3.7 out of 5 fireman hats on the scale that I made up.

So, that is now the measuring stick with which we judge every sammich from here on out.

Who gets to bat second? Why, that honor goes to Publix.

Now, I know Public is not a national thing, but I think a lot of people are still familiar with it. If not, here’s a quick summation from a handsome fella who goes to Publix so frequently he should get greeted like Norm from Cheers.

It’s Florida’s main grocery store chain. Think Giant or Kroeger or Meijer or Hy-Vee or Albertsons.

However, they’re perhaps better known for their subs.

Their Pub Subs.

Aw, c’mon, Matt. I’m not letting some doofus — albeit a very cool doofus with movie star good looks — who is heaping praise on a grocery store sandwich be my guide through the treacherous, but rewarding world of Thanksgiving turkey sandwiches.

I understand that thought, but I promise you, Publix pumps out subs that are far better than any grocery store sub should be.

While their biggest seller is the Chicken Tender Pub Sub (I follow an X account called " Are Chicken Tender Pub Subs On Sale? "), come October they start selling Publix Deli Turkey Cranberry Holiday Sub and that’s what we’re taking a look at.

A Thanksgiving Sandwich Without *GASPS* Stuffing?!

I know, it seems to go against the very spirit of the season, but the Publix Deli Turkey Cranberry Holiday Sub has decided to hold the stuffing.

As a hardcore stuffing guy, I was startled by this — even though, if you think about it, putting stuffing on a sandwich turns it into a bread sandwich — but I'm what you call "open-minded" so I decided to give it a whirl.

This puppy features Ovengold turkey, Gruyere cheese, bacon, mayonnaise, and Cranberry Orange Relish and I believe it defaults to the store's Italian 5-grain bread, which works for me since that's my go-to.

But while the tale of the tape is fairly impressive, could Publix's foray into the world of Thanksgiving sandwiches make up for its lack of sage-y, stuffing-y goodness?

Let's find out…

(And before you say anything, I'm aware that I need to learn some new adjectives…)

That was a ̶f̶a̶n̶t̶a̶s̶t̶i̶c̶ very good sandwich.

Without the stuffing in the mix, there's a lot of flavor real estate that needs filling, and I think the smokiness of the Gruyere and the bacon does a nice job in that department.

But for me, it's the cranberry relish that makes this a standout sammich.

I’m a sucker for some cranberry sauce with a splash of orange. It reminds me of my grandma’s version which uses Grand Marnier (True Story: one year she forgot to put in the Grand Marnier while it was on the stove, so she just dumped it over the top when it was done. Now that was a cool Thanksgiving).

I can't believe I'm saying this as a guy who created his own holiday so he can eat Thanksgiving food more than once per year — it's called Mattsgiving and you're welcome to celebrate it as well; there's no licensing fee… yet — but I didn't miss the stuffing here.

Do I think a little Stove Top could've gone a long way? I do, but it's a delicious sandwich that will not disappoint and is well-deserving of its very solid 4.1/5 quizzical expressions on the scale that I made up.

We're off to a hot start this year. Can't wait to see what the next sandwich has for us.