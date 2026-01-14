Can men get pregnant?

Pretty simple question. Pretty straightforward. Not typically something that normal adults would have to debate in their head or turn into a speech and debate contest.

Today, in one of those typical U.S. Senate hearings where one side of the aisle grills the other side of the aisle, we had Senator Josh Hawley going up against a clearly over-matched gynecologist named Dr. Nisha Verma, who works in the Emory Healthcare system.

A day after Supreme Court Justice Alito lit into an ACLU lawyer during a hearing on transGs in sports, Hawley didn't miss.

What do you think, Miss Verma? Can men get pregnant?

Just so we know who we're talking about, Dr. Verma isn't a chiropractor or some quack with a doctorate in anthropology, or something like that. We're talking a medical doctor.

"Dr. Nisha Verma is an obstetrician-gynecologist, complex family planning specialist, and clinician researcher committed to improving access to abortion care in the U.S. Southeast, which is her home," her bio reads. "She was born in North Carolina to Indian immigrant parents, and received her Bachelor’s in Biology and Anthropology and her medical degree from the University of North Carolina."

Go ahead, Dr. Verma. Answer the question.

"I'm not really sure what the goal of the question is," Verma told Hawley.

Hawley was prepared.

"The goal is just to establish a biological reality. You said just a moment ago that science and evidence should control, not politics. So, let's test that. Can men get pregnant?"

The woke doc refused to give in.

"I take care of people with many identities...I'm also someone here to represent the complex experiences of my patients. I don't think polarized language or questions serve that goal..." she replied.

Hawley handled the back-and-forth like a pro.

"It is not polarizing to say that there is a scientific difference between men and women...It is not polarizing to say that women are a biological reality and should be treated and protected as such," he shot back.

This is where we stand at this moment in U.S. history. The highly educated doctor at Emory University can't tell us whether men can get pregnant.

Let's see how this works out for the LIBS.

Let's challenge AI with this sex question: Can men get pregnant?

First up, ChatGPT:

In the usual biological sense, cisgender men (people born with testes and no uterus) can’t get pregnant, because pregnancy requires a uterus.

That said, there are a few important situations where the answer becomes "yes" in a broader sense:

Trans men and some nonbinary people (who may be socially recognized as men) can get pregnant if they have a uterus and ovaries and have not had surgeries that remove them. Testosterone lowers fertility for many people, but it’s not reliable birth control, and pregnancy can still happen.

Intersex variations are rare, but some people who are raised or identify as male may have reproductive anatomy that allows pregnancy.

Medical research: uterine transplants exist (primarily used for women with uterine-factor infertility), but pregnancy in someone without ovaries/uterus from birth (typical male anatomy) isn’t currently a standard or practical reality. It’s more theoretical than something happening routinely.

If you tell me what you mean by "men" here—biological males vs men as a gender identity—I can tailor the answer to what you’re trying to understand.

Next, let's ask Google Gemini:

The question of whether men can get pregnant depends on the distinction between biological sex and gender identity.

Historically, the answer was a simple "no" based on biology, but modern medicine and a broader understanding of gender have made this more complex.

How did Grok answer this question?

No, biological men (people born male, with typical XY chromosomes and male reproductive anatomy) cannot get pregnant.Longer, more precise answer:Pregnancy requires:

Ovaries (to produce eggs) A uterus (to support implantation and fetal development) A functioning hormonal environment that can sustain pregnancy

Biological men do not have any of these structures.