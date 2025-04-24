Camila Cabello Torches Katy Perry, Cam Ward Gets The Boot From Parents & Pedro Pascal Can Kick Rocks

Goodness, some of y'all really got your tighty-whities in a twist over my NFL Draft take.

Yesterday, I said that having the draft in Green Bay was kind of a dumb idea. I also poked fun at their ridiculous green room that looked more like a discount furniture warehouse. And, boy, did that rile up some readers! Y'all were so mad that, at one point, I thought the ghost of Curly Lambeau would come back and strike me down himself.

John B. Writes: Hey Amber, normally I really enjoy your columns, but I gotta say you're wrong about the draft in GB. Take some time to look up the history of Lambeau.

Mike in Wisconsin (enthusiastically) Writes: F*** YOUR BIG CITIES GO PACK GO!

Jimmy N. Writes: The draft shouldn't be held in the best football town in all of America? Your worst take yet and it's not close.

Ben Writes: And that's why women shouldn't cover football.

First of all, thanks for saying I'm a babe.

Second, I'd like to think you're all familiar enough with my work by now to know that I am not a clueless girly pop. I am well aware of Green Bay's storied past. I acknowledged said past in yesterday's column. Heck, I even gave you a whole history lesson about the 1940 draft in Milwaukee.

And, by the way, do you know WHY the 1940 draft was held in Milwaukee instead of Green Bay? Because it took place one day before the 1939 NFL Championship Game. And Curly Lambeau believed that a larger city — with easier train access — would draw more fans to both the game and the draft.

And that was my point. Last year, 775,000 fans attended the NFL Draft in Detroit, with hundreds of thousands of them coming from out of town. Rich history and tradition in Green Bay don't make up for an infrastructure that cannot support that sort of mass influx of human beings. I've spoken to friends at the draft (many of them team employees) who say it's already a logistical nightmare — from not enough flights in and out, a lack of public transportation, insane traffic, and it's damn near impossible to get a reservation at a restaurant.

I'm as romantic about football as the next guy/gal. But I'm also a realist. So put down your pitchforks, Cheeseheads, and let's have some fun.

It's Nightcaps time!

Meanwhile, In Greeny Bay…

Turns out, I'm not the only one who caught the ire of Packer faithful. ESPN's Mike Greenberg posted a selfie yesterday while he was grabbing some grub with Booger McFarland during pre-draft festivities.

"Breakfast in Green Bay," Greeny wrote. "I asked if they could make an almond milk latte. Booger hasn't stopped laughing."

I took this to mean Booger was laughing at Greeny for being such a high-maintenance dork and ordering an almond milk latte at a breakfast restaurant instead of a black coffee like an unproblematic, civilized adult. And I think most people took it the same way.

But not some guy named Mike on X, who was VERY OFFENDED by this post and felt the need to run to the defense of his beloved Wisconsin town.

"Green Bay is not some rural bucolic backwater forgotten by time. It is a real city with hard-working people making their way in the world," Mike wrote. "This kind of 'look at these hicks' sh*t makes me so angry. Get f*cked."

SHEESH, my dude.

In the words of legendary GREEN BAY quarterback Aaron Rodgers, "R-E-L-A-X." I had no idea that the whole city was so damn sensitive.

Cam Ward's Parents Want Him Out Of The House

Cam Ward can't wait to hear his name called No. 1 overall in tonight's NFL Draft — and his parents can't wait to hear the front door close behind him. In a recent People interview, the former Miami QB revealed that his mom, Patrice, is more than ready for him to move out.

"My parents are more excited than me, being honest with you," Cam said. "They’re ready for me to go. My mom, man, she’s ready for me to go."

Apparently, it's not just having a 22-year-old messy dude in her house that's the problem — it's also his 2-year-old, 150-pound Rottweiler, Uno.

And, man, I get it. I wouldn't trade my German Shepherd for the world, but he's a full-time job. There’s constant vacuuming, fur tumbleweeds in July and enough drool to fill a kiddie pool. I bet Cam’s mom is already fluffing the throw pillows and reclaiming her hardwood floors in anticipation.

I wanted to share some photos of Cam's dog, but his Instagram won't let me embed posts. Rude. Does he not understand that some of us are in the business of regurgitating content?!

So, instead, here's a random Rottweiler I follow on TikTok.

By the way, Cam Ward's dog is named "Uno" after his jersey number. But if Warren Moon won't give up that number when he goes to the Titans, he'll probably have to rename the dog "Siete."

Camila Cabello Torches Ass-tronaut Katy Perry

Remember when Katy Perry went to space?

Earlier this month, the popstar jetted up into space — along with five other rich, out-of-touch women — on Blue Origin’s girl-boss space mission. They got all glammed up for the whopping 11-minute ride into outer space, and they even posed for the cover of ELLE Magazine to celebrate their accomplishment "for all womankind."

Before the "mission" (it was not a mission), Katy Perry proudly announced that she was going to put the "ass" in "astronaut."

During this wildly stupid and expensive publicity stunt, Katy Perry held up a paper butterfly revealing the setlist for her upcoming tour. Because this trip into space was definitely an empowering breakthrough for women and not just an outlet for shameless self-promotion.

Cabello, then, decided to do some self-promotion of her own. Only hers was way funnier.

The singer-songwriter posted a video to TikTok on Wednesday revealing the dates for her own upcoming tour. In the clip, she held a printout of her tour poster while moving slowly as if she was lacking gravity.

"Didn't have the budget to fly to space to promote my tour dates so I made this TikTok instead."

Perfect execution, no notes.

And if you didn't know who Camila Cabello was before, now you do.

Zach Wilson Is A ZERO

Zach Wilson is officially a Dolphin, and he’s making waves already (see what I did there?). Not with his arm, of course, but with his jersey number. The former Jets and Broncos quarterback — best known for his impressive ability to throw to the wrong team, the occasional cougar-related headline and his mom's social media heaters — has chosen to wear No. 0 in Miami. Yes, Zach Wilson is a ZERO.

My guy, you're making it too easy.

When you’ve spent the majority of your NFL career underperforming expectations, getting benched, and becoming the unofficial poster boy for "draft busts with good hair," picking zero as your jersey number is practically a gift to football Twitter.

And I want to give the guy the benefit of the doubt. Maybe it’s symbolic. A fresh start. A clean slate. A bold declaration that he’s shedding the baggage of the past and starting from zero. Or — now, hear me out — maybe he’s just leaning into the bit. Because if you’re gonna have a career passer rating lower than your city's average temperature in December, you might as well have a sense of humor about it.

Either way, I salute Zach Wilson for giving us all a reason to laugh during the offseason. And as a Dolphins fan myself, I'm rooting for him.

Cue the tweets!

Honestly, zero feels right — both for Zach’s stats and the number of playoff games the Dolphins will win again this year.

Pedro Pascal Can Kindly Kick Rocks

Pedro Pascal walked the red carpet at the UK premiere of Marvel’s Thunderbolts wearing a shirt that read: "PROTECT THE DOLLS." Which, in case there was any confusion, wasn’t a Toy Story reference.

It was a nod to men who identify as women. Because apparently, nothing says "bravery" like a millionaire actor publicly demanding that the most protected group on Earth be... even more protected.

And timing-wise? Impeccable. He wore it just days after the UK Supreme Court affirmed that the legal definition of "woman" refers to biological women.

J.K. Rowling — being the common sense queen that she is — celebrated the ruling, as one does when the highest court in the land confirms that women are, in fact, not just a vibe or a costume. Activist Tariq Ra'ouf criticized Rowling on Instagram, to which Pascal replied (referring to Rowling): "Awful disgusting SHIT is exactly right. Heinous LOSER behavior."

Bold words for a guy who thinks womanhood is a T-shirt slogan and biology is a hate crime.

Pascal said recently: "I can’t think of anything more vile and small and pathetic than terrorizing the smallest, most vulnerable community of people who want nothing from you, except the right to exist."

The right to exist …and also the right to VIP access to women’s spaces, medals in women's sports, pronoun enforcement, rewritten laws, and full immunity from criticism.

We Have An Update On The Awkward Proposal Couple!

Yesterday I shared a video of the worst marriage proposal in the history of marriage proposals.

In case you missed it:

But now the couple — Payton Chambers and Faith Brock — are speaking out, and they swear they are happy — no matter how wildly uncomfortable and weird this viral bird-shit-covered-dock-proposal turned out.

"He jumps up behind me and grabs my side all the time," Faith explained. "So I didn’t know he was trying to get my attention. I was talking to his aunt about pickleball — we were gonna play the next day."

When she finally turned around and saw him on one knee, it clicked, Faith said.

"Victoria Faith Brock, will you marry me?" Chambers asks in the viral clip, to which she answers, "I will."

So why didn't she seem excited at all?

"The video was just cut off early," Faith said. "I was definitely smiling. We hugged. We kissed. We took pictures. It was exciting."

Despite all the ridicule on social media (and in Nightcaps), Faith said: "We are very much in love, and I’m not mean to him."

Let's check another angle, just to be sure…

I'm not buying it, Faith.

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m.

Follow me on X / Twitter at @TheAmberHarding or email me at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.