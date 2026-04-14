Cameron Brink Shows Off Her Six Pack & Alex Cooper Is In A Bitter Feud With Alix Earle

I have returned, my friends, from my quest to the exotic, faraway land of Sevierville, Tennessee.

And man, did I have fun.

When we planned this little weekend trip, I wasn't sure what to expect. I've been to Sevierville countless times, but usually just en route to the Smokies. Turns out, there's actually plenty to do there. And the whole town is so dog-friendly! (Which is not something you can say about Great Smoky Mountains National Park.)

Plus, I managed to do a whole zipline tour without falling to my death or embarrassing myself, so that was probably the highlight of the weekend.

I'm not giving you the full breakdown of the trip here because I selfishly want you to read about it on OutKick Outdoors in the coming days. But if you're looking for a little getaway near the Smokies without the Gatlinburg traffic or the hokey Pigeon Forge dinner theaters, I've got some ideas for you.

No disrespect to either of those places, by the way. I enjoyed the hell out of Dolly Parton's Dixie Stampede back in the day.

Which I think now is just called "Dolly Parton's Stampede" because the word "dixie" is offensive or something.

Anyway, let's get to some Nightcaps, shall we?

Pour yourself some fake moonshine and let's roll.

Cameron Brink Shows Off Her Six-Pack At Coachella

I've said before that Cameron Brink is God's favorite. The woman is just striking — she's 6'4, stunning, and has the build of a (really fit) Victoria's Secret Angel. Or at least what all the VS Angels used to look like before the body positivity movement took over.

Like I said, God's favorite.

My 6-foot-1 husband tells me he's very glad I'm not 6-foot-4, and that's fair, I guess. But I'd imagine that height really comes in handy when you're a WNBA player.

Anyway, Cam hit up Coachella over the weekend wearing a Coors Original T-shirt that reads, "Been working on my Six Pack." Naturally, she rolled up the shirt so you could see her actual six-pack.

Ironically, that's the body of a person who clearly doesn't drink too many Coors Originals.

Maybe it's the 30-something in me, but Coachella sounds like my personal nightmare. Big crowds, miserable desert heat, overpriced concessions, insufferable influencers and musicians I've never heard of (except the headliners).

I know. Go take a nap, Grandma.

Everyone who goes to Coachella just seems so… awful. Or maybe that's only the people who post about it on social media.

Like this woman, whose legs are perfectly functional, but she'd rather sit in an Uber for two hours than walk two miles:

Coachella attendees are also required to have an entirely separate wardrobe just for Coachella. I'll let Alix Earle demonstrate.

Actually, let's talk about Alix Earle.

Alix Earle Is Feuding With Alex Cooper.

Big day in Nightcaps if you like blondes.

If you're not up on the drama (and I'll go ahead and assume you're not), here's the deal.

Back in 2023, Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper brought Alix Earle into her Unwell podcasting network in what looked like a slam-dunk partnership. Big platform meets rising star. Everyone makes money. Everyone's happy.

Fast forward to 2025… and yeah, not so much. Earle bailed on the network, publicly framing it as a "moving toward independence" moment.

Translation: something behind the scenes went sideways — reportedly over money, control and her dad stepping in like a full-time agent trying to get a bigger slice of the pie. For a while, it was your standard influencer cold war. Subtle shade, vague comments, nothing you could technically screenshot and send to your group chat.

But then Earle escalated things.

She reposted a TikTok basically calling Cooper a "transactional" friend and the Grim Reaper of women’s media — which is not exactly subtle.

That finally got Cooper off the bench, and she came back swinging. Cooper called Earle "embarrassing," daring her to stop hiding behind reposts and actually say what happened. She made sure to note there are no NDAs stopping her.

So now we've got a full-blown narrative war.

Earle's playing the "I escaped a bad deal" card. Cooper's going with "this is manufactured drama from a mean girl who wants clicks."

What a tangled web they weave.

Which Alix/Alex are you siding with? Or maybe the more pertinent question: can you even tell them apart?

Break this down for us, Dave.

Police Dog Takes Down Stick-Wielding Maniac

A few of you sent me this video because the K9 officer looks like my Rocky. And because K9 officers are awesome.

I will admit my first reaction to watching this video was anger when the broomstick-wielding loon swung on the dog. It appears, though, the K9 officer was ultimately unharmed, and it was so satisfying to watch him take down the bad guy. Dogs rule.

Sophie Cunningham agrees.

The Sophie tweet was necessary to continue our blonde theme today.

Let's open the mailbag.

'Caps Readers Share Recommendations For Sevierville:

Tod D. Writes: Funny you're going to Sevierville. Just got back from going there (for the first time) as a birthday present from my wife and daughter. The Smoky mountains are amazing!!

We managed to see:

- Alcatraz (it's a general prison-themed attraction)

- Dolly's Stampede (worth the visit and the food was pretty good)

- Smoky Mountain tour (avoid the pink jeep people, use the people at harry's harpoon because they are a little less regimented and let us get out to walk a waterfall, plus they could go to the NC side a little bit)

It snowed one day (this was mid-March) and we got to see the snow in the mountains.

Gatlinburg was more of a shopping area (not my vibe), but there was one little set of shops off the main drag called "The Village Shops" that was worth visiting. My daughter also knew about this "Gatlinburg BMW" guy who keeps his BMW parked on the main strip. It's internet famous 🙂

Dog Dad Steve Writes: A fellow dog-person, but what got me to "pen" this note was your upcoming trip to Sevierville. Wife and I were there a couple of years ago and stayed outside Pigeon Forge. We were sitting at a bar and the bartender suggested we check out a place in Sevierville called.....Screwball's. It's a biker dive-bar in the middle of nowhere, but we were so awestruck we kept in touch with the bar staff all the way from NW Ohio. They have the best smash burgers, french fries, and lots of cold PBR. The staff are super friendly and the crowd enjoyed hanging with us even though we were Northerners. They even sang Happy Birthday to my wife that night! We went home that night with 4 bottles of genuine Tennessee moonshine and some awesome memories. Eastern Tennessee, especially Sevierville, is now on our list of places to consider for retirement.

Check 'em out when you go. Outdoor area.......dog-friendly.

Keith W. Writes: Great PSA on the bears... I own a vacation home/AirBNB cabin in the Sevierville area - it's actually out by Wears Valley - and just last night my cameras caught a black bear that literally yoinked one of our trashcans straight out of the garbage enclosure. It doesn't help that the guests didn't properly close and secure it, even though they were told to be sure to do so. The video is pretty funny but also concerning of how agile and smart they are. Another video from a couple nights ago when the enclosure was properly closed by our previous guests and the bear nearly ripped the enclosure out of its foundation was also wild. They're definitely active and hungry!

Amber:

I was on a pretty tight itinerary this time around, but I'll be sure to check out these recommendations next time.

📩 Email: amber.harding@outkick.com

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