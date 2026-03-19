California Restaurant Staff Has To Wrestle Out-Of-Control Dancing Robot

It took more people than you'd think to wrangle this rug-cutting bot.

Whether we like it or not, robots are becoming a more common sight in our nation's restaurants.

Personally, I think it's kind of a cool gimmick. One time, I even ordered an appetizer I didn't really want just because the restaurant I was at had robots bring some of the food to the table.

Of course, it backfired, and some guy brought it out of the kitchen… unless he was just a really convincing robot.

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I thought this was a harmless application of culinary robotics, but I hadn't considered what could happen if a bot suddenly gets the dancing bug.

That's what happened at a Chinese restaurant in California, and it resulted in a team of servers having to wrestle the grooving robot so it didn't take out a customer, or worse, an order of General Tso's chicken.

In the clip, which happened in San Jose, the robot starts doing its dance for a table of delighted diners. However, it started getting a bit too aggressive and knocked some things off the table.

That's when an employee rushed in and tried to wrestle it while another seemed to be trying to reprogram the rug-cutting robot.

Fortunately, it looks like no one was hurt, but I'm pretty certain that several people wound up with soy sauce stains on their shirts after that bot banged on the table.

That stuff gets everywhere, man.

Things could've gone very badly there. I mean, that robot didn't know its own strength, and it could've easily planted an elbow in some poor server's solar plexus while it was pop-locking.

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And God forbid it had started doing the funky chicken. That could've been a mass casualty situation.

Let's all take this as a reminder that while it might be fun to have a dancing robot deliver an order of crab rangoons to your table, it's still technology that should be handled with care.

I mean, has "The Simpsons" taught us nothing?