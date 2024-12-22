Dispute Over A Parking Spot At Busy Outlet Mall Sets Off A Holiday Brawl

Nothing says Merry Christmas quite like a holiday brawl in the parking lot of a busy outlet mall. There's something magical that takes place that serves as a valuable reminder of the spirit of the season.

That reminder is that some people still visit malls this time of year. Take that Amazon. You haven’t killed off the American tradition of leaving your house and aimlessly wandering around a mall looking for gifts.

Is it easier online? Without a doubt. Do you avoid crowds by hopping on an app and having gifts shipped to your front door? Of course, you do. But where's your sense of adventure?

Let's not forget there's no food court when you're ordering online. Sure, you could DoorDash something, but it's not the same experience. What if the food court also has a carousel?

You don’t want to miss that now, do you? That's why you hop in the car, drive the 30 minutes or so out to the busy mall, then start the search for a parking spot.

What happens when you find one and the vehicle next to it has its door open and those inside take their sweet ass time closing it? Well, you give a little honk, pull in, and crack your knuckles because it's on.

Parking lot brawl at a California outlet mall started over a parking spot dispute

That's what happened at the Citadel Outlets in Los Angeles County last week, according to FOX11. A mother and daughter out during the busy holiday shopping season were the ones who pulled up to an open parking spot with a neighboring vehicle blocking it with its door.

They gave a honk, pulled in once the door was closed, then were involved in an argument with the driver of the other vehicle. When the daughter, 19, got out of the car, a drink was thrown at her. Then she was in the middle of a five on one brawl.

Mom could have stepped in, but decided to sit back and watch the action which showed her taking a flurry of punches. To top the whole thing off, the mom had her purse stolen.

She had $3,000 in cash in the purse for rent and Christmas shopping. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the fight and is still looking for those involved.

Merry Christmas from the parking lot of an outlet mall in California.