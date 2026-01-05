California Mom Camping With Son & Nephews Awoken By Possible Mt. Baldy Bigfoot Throwing Rocks At Tent

A California camping trip in November took a turn when an early morning visitor started tossing rocks near a tent occupied by a mom, her son and two nephews. Was it a Bigfoot? Maybe, what else could it be?

The mom sent her report to The Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization and let the experts take a look. Her story and encounter were given a Class B classification by the organization.

"I was with my son (15) and two nephews (14 & 17). We went up to Mt Baldy to camp. My son wanted to check it out, and it was closer than Big Bear, where we usually camp. We arrived at the campsite at about 8:30 pm," she wrote.

"It was dark the whole drive up the mountain. We arrived at the campground and it was deserted except for two tent sites. We chose a site nearest to the bathrooms and set up camp."

The teenagers found a spot with the least amount of slope and cleared the rocks and stones from it before pitching the tent. They had a fire and listened to the coyotes before going to bed.

The coyotes made their way into the campgrounds, keeping them awake until one of the campers set off a car alarm sending them back into the woods. They fell asleep until an unplanned early morning visit.

"At 3:30 AM I was woken up by the sound of rocks hitting the ground. Like 10–15 rocks hitting the ground from being thrown from a distance and then rolling a ways towards us. Not pebbles, it sounded like substantial rocks," she explained.

These substantial rocks were hitting the ground on the side of the tent where their heads were, but none of them ever ended up making contact with the tent. This Bigfoot had great aim and an ability to judge the rolling of a rock like no other.

She was scared and stayed motionless throughout the ordeal. She tried to figure out if they were in danger of a rockslide or if something was walking above the location of the tent causing the rocks to roll towards them.

Neither of those were likely. They weren’t in danger of a rockslide and these rocks were thrown, not sent rolling down from something dislodging them while walking by. It had to be a Bigfoot.

In the morning, her son and the oldest nephew said they had also heard the early morning disturbance near the tent. They then found evidence.

Mt. Baldy’s Reputation Comes Into Focus After Early Morning Encounter

"We went outside and found about 8 rocks, baseball to softball sized, roundish that were four to 10 feet from the tent. They were dry on the bottom as opposed to the other rocks that were wet on the bottom, indicating they were new as opposed to those that had been there a while," the concerned mom continued.

"Also, the ground had been cleared of rocks for the tent. My nephew and I tried to replicate the way the rocks hit the ground and rolled, but we couldn’t throw hard enough to replicate it."

They found that there wasn't enough of a slope for the rocks to roll on their own, meaning they had to have been thrown with some force in order for them to hit the ground and roll.

She tried to downplay the whole thing. She didn’t want to freak her son and nephews out, but she was feeling uneasy about what had happened. They've been camping before and never had an experience like they did at Mt. Baldy.

Looking back, they realized they had also heard a long howl that didn’t fit with the coyotes' howling. One thing everyone knows about Bigfoot is they like to howl.

She had recorded some of the coyote howls, but had stopped by the time the suspected Bigfoot howl was heard. The California mom hadn’t heard of any stories about Bigfoot in the area, not until she told her sister about her early morning visitor.



That's when her sister started sending her links to stories about the Mt. Baldy Bigfoot.