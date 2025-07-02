Man With More Than 70 Empty Bud Light Cans In His Vehicle Was Surprisingly Arrested For DUI

California man arrested for DUI had more than 70 empty Bud Light cans in his vehicle.

A California man was surprisingly arrested for DUI last weekend after police spotted his SUV swerving all over the road. The surprising part isn’t the DUI arrest itself, but the fact that he was able to drive the vehicle at all.

Officers with the Cotati Police Department allegedly found more than 70 empty Bud Light cans in the man's vehicle during the investigation into a suspected DUI. At the time he was pulled over, police say he had an open can in a cupholder.

The details of when the other of the more than 70 beers were consumed were not provided by KRON 4. However, given his blood alcohol level and the fact that he was driving around with an open can, one might conclude that the number wasn’t zero.

Police say that the field sobriety test showed that the man was "struggling to stay in one lane" with an alleged blood alcohol level of .25, or more than three times the legal limit.

He was arrested and if you guessed that, with more than 70 empties in the vehicle, that this wasn’t his first encounter with the law for DUI, you win a prize - one of the small prizes, that was an easy one.

Who knows, maybe the man was keeping the empty Bud Light cans in his SUV to recycle them

The Bud Light aficionado was driving on a suspended license at the time of his DUI stop Sunday. According to the Cotati Police Department, his license was suspended because of a prior DUI charge.

"Once the driver was arrested, a search of the inside of his car was completed, and over 70 empty beer cans were located," CPD said.

"We want to remind everyone that drinking and driving is not worth it! The outcome could have been much worse had our officers not stopped the driver."

That's putting it lightly. There are at least a half dozen tallboys in the picture the police department provided of the empty Bud Light cans on the DUI suspect's hood.

The night could have ended very differently for this guy.