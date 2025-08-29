Caitlin Clark's Teammate Lexie Hull Reveals Nasty Black Eyes After Brutal Collision

While Caitlin Clark is sitting out injured, it is her teammate Lexie Hull who is getting beat up.

Hull, who collided with Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams on Tuesday in a freak incident where both players were hustling like it was Game 7 of the WNBA Finals and now it's Hull who looks like she was beat over the face with a two-by-four.

On Thursday, Hull let fans see the giant knot on her forehead and the black eyes that look like she was in a street fight typically reserved for Clark.

Wait until you see these eyes.

The Lexie Hull collision with Gabby Williams:

Lexie Hull's two black eyes and a knot on her forehead from the collision with Gabby Williams:

Lexie Hull's knot!

Is Lexie Hull out for tonight's game in Los Angeles? If you go by what she wrote on Instagram Story, Hull's going to get out there and tough it out.

"Do I cover it up? Tune in tomorrow," she told fans Thursday.

Reminder: The Indiana Fever are already without Caitlin Clark and her bodyguard Sophie Cunningham.

They need Hull to suck it up like she's playing in the 1980s NBA.