Insane Drink Prices At Popular Las Vegas Hotel Go Viral

Drink prices at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas are insane.

As OutKick readers are aware, I love Las Vegas. It's easily my favorite city in America, and I recently returned from several days in Sin City.

It was an absolute blast full of gambling, good food and plenty of ice cold beers and cocktails. Well, it turns out I also avoided paying astronomical prices that people at Caesars Palace are paying.

Drink prices at Caesars Palace are out of control.

Much like the mini fridge prices at The Bellagio that recently went viral, people might need a second mortgage if they're chasing a slight buzz at the Lobby Bar inside Caesars Palace.

Cocktails all cost north of $20 in a photo of the menu shared by popular Vegas personality Jacob Orth. The cheapest option was a $21.95 carajillo and prices went up to $24.95 for the vast majority of the menu.

That's also before tax and tip. Absolute insanity. You can see the menu below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I simply can't imagine paying these prices when there's literally no need to. None. The bar in the lobby of any hotel isn't going to be special or unique. The point of high prices is that it's supposed to be that you're paying premium prices for the right to drink in a special atmosphere.

That's why drinks at clubs and pools are so expensive. The bar in the lobby? Hard pass, folks. Immediate pass. Let's play one of my favorite games.

How far away is Stage Door and its $1 beers?

Do yourself a favor and save your money for gambling, beers at Stage Door and Hogs & Heifers and some decent food. Paying $25 for a drink before tax and tip is a fool's game, and I won't play it. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.