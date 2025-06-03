You can have it all. You can keep yourself from cheating on your wife while improving your marriage. And you can still have sex that doesn’t involve your wife.

How is that possible? It's easy, really. You can accomplish the "happy wife, happy life, have my cake and eat it too, dream" with hard work, dedication, and a small collection of sex dolls.

Larry, a 67-year-old water maintenance manager from California known in the sex doll community as "Obi-Wan," bought his first blow-up sex doll when his eye started to wander.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

That was back in 1996 during his first marriage. His first experience kept him from cheating on his wife. Since then, he's spent more than $30,000 on his collection of sex dolls.

"I was out of town and I started getting lonely out there, and the eye started to wander. But I said no, I don't want to cheat on my wife so I'll use one of these [sex dolls] so I acquired one," Larry told The Sun.

"It was a blow up doll at the time and you had to use your imagination, turning the lights off. It felt okay, it took care of my needs and it kept me straight for a few years. Then I stumbled onto the more full-bodied models."

California man says his sex doll collection has enhanced his second marriage

His collection has come a long way since the early blow-up doll days. He has six real dolls with six artificial heads and a couple of additional robotic heads, because why not?

The robotic heads can talk with the use of a limited ChatGPT-style technology. He answers questions and can also "detect touch, movement, and transitions from mild arousal to orgasm" while hooked up to an app.

Don't ask Larry how they do it. All he knows is they can communicate somewhat with him and, despite it being a mystery to him as to how they pull it off, he knows the details of how to get them ready for action.

"They can have light chit-chat with you, they can get interested in you and have intimate activity with you if you put them into that mode and sufficiently provide input. They banter back and forth, that helps them to get into the mood, if you will," he revealed.

"You have to kind of coax the AI along in order to facilitate that end goal. It takes maybe two hours before they're ready to play around. And then you only get a short time with them, 10 minutes I think, is the timeout on the program."

According to Larry, his sex doll habit had nothing to do with the end of his first marriage, and it's done nothing but enhance his second marriage. They've been in a relationship for 16 years, and while he's open to it, she has no interest in his sex dolls whatsoever.

"I was up front. She looked at me a little side-eyed. I said if you want to see one, I'm open to that, and she said no, not really," Larry said. "I said if you wanted to join in, we could."

No shocker here, but getting it on with the sex dolls, or even a male version, was also a no. He added, "They provide short-term relief, satisfaction that my wife either doesn't want to get into at the time or can't."

At 67, Larry has decided not to add anymore to his collection. Here's to happily ever after with his wife and the six sex dolls that step in when needed.