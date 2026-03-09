Buy Clay Travis' Tennessee Mansion & Live Like A Media Mogul

Clay Travis is selling his Tennessee mansion. Take a look at what you get for $3,500,000.

Are you a rising star Internet media mogul looking to live like OutKick founder Clay Travis in the tax-friendly state of Tennessee?

Sources tell OutKick that Clay's selling his Tuscan-inspired crash pad for $3,500,000 in the ultra-exclusive Westhaven community located just outside of Franklin, TN.

This isn't some gentrified neighborhood in Nashville. This is a planned community in the beautiful cornfield outskirts of Franklin where you don't have to leave the neighborhood to go to Kroger. It's the type of community where there's a spray pad, pickleball courts and soccer fields within walking distance.

In fact, if you buy Clay's house, you'll literally walk across the street and swim laps with other ultra-millionaires. There's an exclusive golf club. There's a lake to enjoy. There are schools built right into the community. There's a pub. There are cute shops where your wife will want to shop with all of her hot friends who love to do yoga.

There's a wine shop, a taco shop, a flower shop. As far as planned communities go, this is about as great as it gets in Tennessee and in the United States. Wait until you hear about the taxes.

Clay called this place home for a decade, but he and his wife, Lara Travis, decided it was time for a change, and so they pivoted from a Tuscan castle to a real castle. Clay can't reveal too much about his new castle that he and Lara had custom-built to their tastes, but we do know it has a world-class gym where Clay's been getting pumped and creating social media content.

This is Clay in his NEW castle gym.

Take a tour of Clay Travis' house that he's selling for $3,500,000

At nearly 7,800 sq. ft., this SIX-bedroom, five-bathroom mansion built in 2011 features property taxes that will astound you. We're talking just $9,400 in 2024 (according to Zillow records) for a mansion in a neighborhood that will blow your mind.

THIS is exactly why so many Californians are moving to Tennessee. Besides the taxes, it gets better. Zillow ranks the local high school a 10 out of 10.

Do you want to give up mowing forever? Your landscapers will have no problem knocking out this property in record time.

Are you looking for a house with character without the issues of a house built in the 1920s? Look no further.

Bonus: Do you need a gate to keep losers out of your backyard? Check out the gates protecting the Clay compound.