Busty Fan Goes Viral During Hawks-Magic Play-In Game

The NBA postseason officially got underway on Tuesday night when the Play-In Tournament tipped off in San Francisco and Orlando. The on-the-court product has fallen off over the years, especially during the regular season, but the same can't be said off the court.

Fans still bring it night in and night out. There's no load management going on in the stands. That said, the play does tend to pick up in the NBA once the regular season comes to an end and the same can be said for the fans.

They want to see their team play well and if they happen to get spotted by a camera during the game and go viral, so be it. That's part of the experience of trying to put together a deep playoff run. It's a beautiful thing when it all comes together.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Step one for the teams who tipped off on Tuesday night was winning a Play-In game. The Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors were joined on the schedule by the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic.

Busty fan in Orlando goes viral after she catches some camera time behind the Magic bench

When the night ended, the Warriors and the Magic had both earned playoff spots. But that's not all the news from the two games. A busty fan, located a couple of rows behind the Orlando bench, was spotted on camera toward the end of the game.

There was just over a minute left in the game, the Magic were up big, and she appeared to be getting ready to celebrate the team clinching a playoff berth.

What a night in Orlando. The Magic are playing playoff basketball and a fan grabbed some well-deserved viral attention.

The celebration might be short-lived because they will play the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics in the first round. But they have a few days before they have to worry about that.

Let's hope the Magic take the series to seven games. This fan needs a few more home games this season to run it back.

This is exactly the kind of performance you hope for this time of year. She didn’t go in with a loser's mindset. She showed up ready for the playoffs.