Burning Man Orgy Dome Gets Pounded — Hard — And Now It’s Out Of Commission

There will be no orgying this year's Burning Man festival — at least not in the Orgy Dome.

High winds like those in Arizona that caused a haboob to engulf Arizona State's football stadium are being blamed for pounding the Orgy Dome into submission. Organizers shared the tragic news on Monday.

The temporary dome, located in Black Rock Desert, Nevada, was ripped to shreds, but there's a silver lining — at least one stripper pole is still standing at attention in a video showing the damage.

"Maybe some other camps can donate spare tarps and we can have a community helping to get you back to erect?" one woman wrote on Instagram after hearing the bad news.

The bad news is that the festival began Sunday and runs all week, but Orgy Dome staff would have just a couple of days to repair the damage, then orgy maybe for one night and then pack up and head home on Labor Day.

We're talking about a TIGHT window to orgy.

"Our structure was destroyed by the winds yesterday. We hope to be able to offer some workshops if possible but what remains of the dome is beyond repair," the Dome wrote on IG.

Why not go get the supplies to save the orgy?

Weather experts say slow-moving storms are pushing their way towards Black Rock. Some storms could include hail.

In other words, the Dome is screwed.

Losing one of the safest spaces to bang at Burning Man isn't the only tragedy here. OutKick investigators — me — discovered that the Orgy Tent is also known as one of the only air-conditioned tents at Burning Man.

Talk about a kick in the nuts. Or a stiletto to the balls.

RIP, Orgy Dome.

What typically goes on at the Orgy Dome?

According to the Dome's website, when erect, the Burning Man dome is a "sex-positive, consensual space for couples and moresomes to play during their stay at Black Rock City. The Orgy Dome is a safe, inclusionary, and exploratory environment. All couples and moresomes who are adults are welcome in the Dome - straight, lesbian, gay, bi, polyamorous and monogamous.