Popular Restaurant Chain Drops F-Bomb In Hilarious Viral Tweet

The tweet has more than five million views as of publication.

Buffalo Wild Wings dropped down from the clouds with an incredible tweet Thursday night.

BWW is one of the most popular restaurant chains in America for one shockingly simple reason:

It knows what it is and doesn't try to be anything else.

It's a place for people who love sports, wings and cold beer. Talk about a simple business model.

Buffalo Wild Wings goes viral with incredible tweet.

Well, whoever was running the company's X account might have enjoyed a couple cold ones Thursday night, judging from a tweet fired that's making waves.

I had to triple check to make sure this is real, and I can confirm it is.

BWW wants people to forget about sending emails. Go get some bottomless apps.

There are a lot of highly-paid PR and social media experts in corporate America who would likely freak out at a tweet like this.

That's why they're not fun people. They don't know how to engage with normal people, especially regular dudes. BWW doesn't seem to have that problem.

I'm fairly confident every guy I know would laugh if I showed them this tweet, and for everyone easily offended about it having the f-bomb, go cry elsewhere.

Props to Buffalo Wild Wings for giving people something to start strong with on this beautiful Friday morning. Hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.