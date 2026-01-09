The Buffalo Bills Urinal Auction Could Set Records, If Guys Start P---ing Away Their Money

There's a good chance the men of Buffalo are about to get into a p-ssing match over a stainless steel collector's item.

Emotions are flowing in Buffalo this week as reality starts to set in. Ralph Wilson Stadium, or Highmark Stadium if you're a corporate dweeb who cherishes corporate stadium naming rights, is about to be stripped to the bare bones.

Steiner Sports founder Brandon Steiner announced this week that his company, CollectibleXchange will be handling the stripping of the stadium all the way down to removing the urinal troughs off the walls. The stainless steel units, which have seen a few things over the years, will soon hit the auction market.

Let's cut to the chase here, these urinals could set all-time urinal auction sale records. What's the all-time high price paid for a urinal? There's not a definitive record, but we're talking about Buffalo Bills fans. Think of the memories they have of those troughs.

"There's definitely the troughs in the bathroom," Steiner told Buffalo Toronto Public Media. "There's some stuff in some of the suites that are interesting, great photos, stuff maybe in the locker room that could be kind of quirky, one offs, that sort of thing."

For those who think this is ridiculous, stop and think about the memorabilia that you can buy on eBay and past sales of other troughs:

"Not gonna lie, when I was there this weekend I told my wife if I could have anything it was the urinals," a Bills fan wrote Thursday on Twitter.

It is this mindset out of Bills fans that has auction observers believing we could be on the cusp of historic prices. Buckle up. Bills fans are emotional. Buckle UP.