Bud Light Releases New Ad Starring Non-Woke Comedian, Is Legit Hilarious: WATCH

Did Bud Light finally manage to do something smart?

The Anheuser-Busch light beer brand has been getting absolutely crushed since teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney for a March Madness ad back in 2023.

Mulvaney's entire shtick is to behave like a little girl, and it's wildly insulting to many women. The decision to work with Mulvaney, a male claiming to be a female, led to intense and overwhelming backlash.

Sales dropped off a cliff, the AB stock price dipped and there's never been a clear path to recovery. Well, it looks like Bud Light finally did something intelligent with its marketing.

Enter Shane Gillis.

Bud Light releases new ad with Shane Gillis.

The light beer brand released an ad Monday starring the very popular comedian as a football coach with a player facing possible discipline.

While I definitely am not someone who likes or supports Bud Light, I get paid to call balls and strikes. The ad is legitimately funny.

Give it a watch below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Pretty funny, right? Put aside your dislike of Bud Light, which is 100% justified, and just assess the ad on its own merits.

It's very funny and it's okay to admit it. Now, will this be enough to save Bud Light? Absolutely not, but it does signal someone at the company has finally wised up.

Shane Gillis appeals to the common man. He's one of the funniest men on the planet, and he refuses to hold back when it comes to comedy.

Comedy should be edgy and offensive, and virtually nobody does it better right now than Gillis. Bud Light teaming up with him is a play to bring back regular dudes who like jokes, football and light beer.

It's the smartest decision Bud Light has made in a very long time, but there's still a *VERY* long way to go before customers who fled consider coming back.

We'll have to wait to see how Bud Light follows this up, but it's 100% a step in the right direction. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.