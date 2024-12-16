Buckingham Palace Maid Arrested After Drunken Brawl At Staff Christmas Party

A Buckingham Palace maid was arrested last week after going "crazy" at a staff Christmas party. The maid in question is said to have taken a swing at a bar manager and thrown glasses before being arrested. Who knew the Royal staff got down like that?

The Sun reports that the Royal staff had drinks at the Palace on Tuesday around 4 pm. Then as many as 50 of them, including the maid who ended up in cuffs, headed out to a local bar to continue the Christmas party and that's when all hell broke loose.

"The group walked in, and this one girl just got hysterical. She started smashing glasses and abusing our staff members, so we had to call the police," a witness told The Sun.

"I’ve never seen one person get that crazy during a night out. She was on another level."

Another witness added, "It had been a crazy night, we were incredibly busy, and we had to deal with so many bookings. We were fully booked, and then we had to deal with a party of 50 people on top of that."

The 24-year-old maid who was on another level according to that witness, was arrested for common assault, criminal damage, and being drunk and disorderly after swinging at the bar manager and throwing glasses.

Let's get a Buckingham Palace reality TV show going as soon as humanly possible

The Buckingham Palace maid was released after 24 hours. She received a fine for her Christmas after-party shenanigans.

She also piqued my interest, and I'm sure others, about what the Palace staff are up to both while at work, and after they end their shift.

Forget the Real Housewives of Who Cares, let's get the Buckingham Palace staff a reality show. The hookups and stories among staff and Royals would be pure entertainment.

Sprinkle on a drunken arrest after a Christmas party and it's ratings gold. Unfortunately, I'm not sure the young maid in question would still be employed if that would ever come together.

The Buckingham Palace is looking into the after-party incident. A spokesperson said, "We are aware of an incident outside the workplace involving a number of Household staff who had previously attended an early evening reception at the Palace."

The statement continues, "While this was an informal social gathering, not an official palace Christmas party, the facts will be fully investigated, with a robust disciplinary process followed in relation to individual staff and appropriate action taken."

That's a shame. Something tells me she would have been a star, a modern day Snooki of the Palace.