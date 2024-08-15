Massive Buck Takes On A Big Elk And Wins: VIDEO

An incredible video circulating the web features a buck with guts of steel.

OutKick readers are obsessed with nature stories, and so am I. Nothing gets the blood pumping like a great animal thunderdome video or story.

Most of the stories we feature here at OutKick revolve around people being idiots and testing fate. For example, there's the idiot who pretended to be a wounded bear, and is lucky to be alive.

Well, it's not all chaos and carnage. Sometimes, an incredibly cool video is captured out of nature, and that's what we have today.

Awesome deer/buck fight goes viral

Whiskey Riff resurfaced a video from a couple years ago of a buck deciding to mix it up with an elk…..and it didn't go as you might think!

In any fight, it's often the guy who sets the conditions of engagement and makes the first move who is going to win.

That's exactly what happened here. The buck lunged first and scared the elk out of its territory. It then proceeded to flush the elk out of where it sought refuge and held the territory until the end of the video.

For those of you who love nature, this is one of the coolest videos you'll see this month. Check it out below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's not uncommon for a male buck to weigh around 250 pounds. They can go bigger or go smaller, but that's a reasonable number.

Do you know how much a male elk can weigh? North of 1,000 pounds if you trend towards the bigger end. Even a small male elk will have several hundred pounds on a whitetail deer.

This buck never got the memo because he showed absolutely zero fear in getting that elk the hell out of his area. He made his move and then held his ground. Now, if the elk had turned and charged him with its head cocked for battle, then there might have been a serious issue but that's not what happened.

The elk fled as soon as he could.

While covering the wild nature videos is certainly fun, it's also great to see one that shows the beauty of wild animals. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.