Bryce Young Appears To Have Lost His Job & His Girlfriend After She Was Spotted With 76ers Star Tyrese Maxey

Someone check on Bryce Young's truck, because it appears as if he lost his job as the starting quarterback of the Carolina Panthers and his girlfriend.

Who am I kidding? The former No. 1 overall pick will be just fine. He did sign a 4 year, $37,955,071 fully guaranteed contract after he was drafted after all.

That doesn't make losing his job to back up Andy Dalton two games into the season any easier.

It also doesn't make his presumably now ex-girlfriend Myra Gordon showing up at a Monday Night Football game with Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey any easier either.

The fact that the former Alabama basketball player was spotted with Maxey during the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons game the same week he was benched only adds to his country song-type of a week.

Naturally, social media weighed in on Young's unfortunate predicament.

The break-up and loss of a job likely didn't happen within the last few days. But the timing of the Monday Night Football sighting didn't help matters.

Panthers fans are pointing the finger at Bryce Young's ex-girlfriend for his struggles

Some Panthers fans took a different approach to the news. They tried to place the blame for Young's bad start to the season on Gordon and showed up with their opinions in her comment section.

They tossed around unfounded claims of cheating on her part. Then went to work with responses to the news that she's now with an NBA player like this, "Dam Bryce young deserve better."

Another weighed in with, "You distorted the confidence of my young king Bryce young, you're a pump n dump, you and Tyrese will be done soon too."

A third said, "YOU DID THIS TO MY QB1."

These fans obviously forgot about his performance last season. He didn't exactly tear the league up as a rookie. Still, there are those who think he'll play better football in the future.

One of those is Baker Mayfield, who spent some time in Carolina in the David Tepper era. He was asked about Young's benching.

"Quarterback is hard, especially for young guys when you’re not surrounded with the pieces, not given the opportunity to have success," Mayfield said. "A lot of times guys have the talent they might have the brains, but they don’t have the right opportunity, the right fit."

The same could be said about Young's love life. It turns out that it wasn't the right fit with the LA realtor, with model good looks.