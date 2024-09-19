Baker Mayfield Weighs In On Bryce Young Benching: 'His Story Is Far From Finished'

It's been a tough couple of weeks for Bryce Young. But if there's anyone who can empathize, it's Baker Mayfield.

The No. 1 overall pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2023, Young struggled mightily in his first season. Now, just two weeks into 2024, things haven't gotten better. Panthers head coach Dave Canales announced Monday that the team would bench the 23-year-old in favor of seasoned veteran Andy Dalton.

Mayfield, too, was a No. 1 overall pick — by the Cleveland Browns in 2018. While the former Oklahoma QB wasn’t benched in his second year with the Browns, his time with the team was cut shorter than expected when they traded him to the Panthers in 2022. Mayfield didn’t play well at the end of his time in Cleveland or with Carolina, and the Panthers cut him before the year was out.

So, similar to the situation Young is in now, Mayfield faced plenty of questions about his future in the NFL.

"Quarterback is hard, especially for young guys when you’re not surrounded with the pieces, not given the opportunity to have success," Mayfield told reporters on Wednesday. "A lot of times guys have the talent they might have the brains, but they don’t have the right opportunity, the right fit."

Bryce Young Situation Is Relatable For Baker Mayfield

Fortunately for Mayfield, he seems to have found the right fit in Tampa Bay.

After his unceremonious exit from Carolina, Mayfield was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Rams. Following a one-year rental season in Los Angeles, the Buccaneers became Mayfield’s fourth NFL team in 2023.

Mayfield enjoyed career-highs in passing yards and touchdown passes last season and was selected to the Pro Bowl. His performance earned him a three-year contract extension in Tampa Bay. A playoff team in 2023, the Bucs are 2-0 and looking strong heading into their Week 3 match-up against the Denver Broncos.

"I’m sitting here right now in a way better fit than other places I’ve been," Mayfield said. "That’s not to put other teams down, but it’s a matter of the pieces around you, the coaches."

Young is locked into his rookie contract through the 2026 season. His future in Carolina is uncertain at the moment, but Panthers coach Dave Canales told reporters Wednesday the team is not "really considering" trading the 23-year-old.

That could, of course, change at any moment. But with any luck, Young will find his right fit, too. And Mayfield seems pretty confident he will.

"For Bryce, I can relate to this, finding that belief within yourself again," Mayfield said. "He’ll get it. His story is far, far from finished."