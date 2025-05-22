Bruce Pearl Reacts To Jewish Couple Being Murdered In Washington D.C.

Bruce Pearl sent a strong message to those who continue to chant "Free Palestine" even after the murder of a Jewish couple Wednesday night in Washington D.C.

The two Israeli embassy staff members were leaving an event at the Capital Jewish Museum when a Palestinian sympathizer opened fire at close range, killing Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, who were set to be engaged.

Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl, who is Jewish, told OutKick's Dan Dakich, the host of "Don't @ Me," that it's time to start taking pro-Palestinian at their word, especially after the alleged shooter shouted "Free, free Palestine" as he was handcuffed and led away by police.

"There’s a tremendous rise in antisemitism and we’re going to overcome it, we are," Pearl assured Dakich.





"This was a young couple, two diplomats getting ready to start the rest of their lives. The young man had a ring and he was getting ready to ask this beautiful girl to marry him and start a family. That’s all gone right now, because of, frankly, just the lies and the awful propaganda."

"When they say ‘Free Palestine,’ what they mean is free Palestine of the Jews. Free Palestine of your friend, coach Bruce Pearl," the veteran basketball coach continued.

"Where in the world do you get out in the street — I believe in free speech, so you get to do that hear — but we’ve got to take them seriously. We have to take them at their word.



"It’s just terrible, terrible to see that tragedy in D.C. last night."

Rep. Ilhan Omar has nothing to say about the Jewish couple being murdered at close range

To his credit, Pearl refrained from sharing his true feelings on Omar Thursday during "Don't @ Me." Instead, he noted that Omar was "legally elected" by a predominantly Somali community.

"While I disagree with almost everything that comes out of her mouth — I know she hates the Jews — you know what, she was elected," Pearl added.

She was elected and now we get moments like this outside the U.S. Capitol.

When approached Thursday morning for her reaction to the double-murder, Omar refused to condemn it.

To Pearl, this speaks volumes. Take them at their word, or, in this case, a lack of words.